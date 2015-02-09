Bradley provides spark in Clippers' walk-off

While it took a couple games to find his form, Bradley did so in style on Saturday. He collected his first four International League hits, including a walk-off single in the 10th inning that gave the Clippers a 5-4 victory over Louisville at Huntington Park.

"It's a fun league. There's a great bunch of guys that we have here on this Columbus roster," the Indians' No. 7 prospect said. "I've played with a lot of them in big league camp and Spring Training and it's a really fun environment to be in."

Since being taken by the Indians in the third round of the 2014 Draft, Bobby Bradley has steadily climbed the ranks of the Minors as a prototypical power hitter. His latest promotion brought him to the Major Leagues' doorstep with Triple-A Columbus.

Video: Bradley walks it off for Columbus

The 22-year-old earned the call to Columbus on Thursday after batting .214/.304/.477 for Double-A Akron. Bradley exited as the Eastern League's leader with 24 homers, one more than his RubberDucks' total from last season in 98 fewer at-bats. He also was third on the circuit with 64 RBIs while drawing 45 walks and striking out 105 times.

"It was a surprise, definitely," Bradley said about his promotion. " I couldn't have been more excited. To even get the opportunity, it was such a great feeling."

Bradley said he fell too deep into his persona as a high-power player upon his arrival to the International League. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder went hitless in his first eight plate appearances, striking out five times.

"The first couple days [in Triple-A], I probably went too big, trying to hit home runs," he said.

Gameday box score

The difficult start caused him to make changes to his approach that put more focus on being patient at the plate and driving balls to the gap rather than attempting to jack one over the fence.

"Just kind of hold back a little bit and get a hit first and just see where it goes from there," he said. "Just not getting too excited."

Having already delivered three base hits, Bradley did not have to seek out excitement in the 10th. With the Clippers trailing, 4-3, the bases loaded and one out in the 10th, the Mississippi native lifted a high fly ball toward the warning track in right that caromed off the wall beyond the reach of right fielder Gabriel Guerrero to plate the tying and winning runs.

"Oh, yeah, it was awesome, man," Bradley said. "It felt great just sticking to that approach. No matter the outcome, you're just sticking to it."

MiLB include

Following that game plan, the lefty-swinging Bradley blooped a single to the opposite field leading off the second and lofted another base hit to right with one out in the fourth. He squared up a 1-0 offering from Reds No. 13 propsect Jimmy Herget and sent it back through the middle for his third knock in the sixth before he was retired on a well-struck liner to left field in the eighth.

Greg Allen chipped in two hits, including a tying two-run double in the ninth, while Adam Rosales clubbed his 15th homer in the opening frame for Columbus.

The Bats got solo homers from Brian O'Grady and D.J. Peterson, who provided an insurance run with an RBI single in the ninth.