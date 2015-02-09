Clippers sail behind Bradley's two homers

Cleveland's No. 6 prospect belted a pair of solo homers in Triple-A Columbus' 10-6 win over Indianapolis on Monday at Victory Field.

Bobby Bradley is trying to ensure that his whirlwind July ends on a positive note.

Video: Clippers' Bradley hits solo homer to right

After Brandon Barnes went yard for the Clippers off Indians right-hander Eduardo Vera, Bradley crushed an 0-1 pitch over the wall in center field. In the fourth agianst Vera, the first baseman homered to right on an 0-2 offering. Bradley has 27 homers, third in the International League behind Gwinnett's Adam Duvall and Louisville's Aristides Aquino.

It marked the sixth two-homer game of the season for the 23-year-old, but his first since returning to Columbus after a month in the Majors. In a seven-day span between June 14 and June 20, Bradley amassed three multi-homer efforts. On June 23, he was moved up to Cleveland.

Gameday box score

The 6-foot-1 left-handed hitter collected RBIs in his first two Major League games and belted his first big league roundtripper on July 13. He batted .178/.245/.356 with five doubles, a homer, four RBIs and four runs scored in 15 games for Cleveland. Bradley rejoined the Clippers lineup on July 17 and was hitting .182 over eight games heading into Monday's action.

In 76 International League games this season, the 2014 third-round Draft pick has hit .281 with 27 homers, 19 doubles, 61 RBIs, 48 runs scored and a .968 OPS. Last season, Bradley played 129 games split between Columbus and Double-A Akron, compiling a slash line of .224/.308/.466 with 58 extra-base hits -- including 27 homers -- 83 RBIs and 60 runs.

2019 MiLB include

Ka'ai Tom collected two triples, four RBIs and a run scored for Columbus. His first three-bagger came on a fly ball to right with the bases loaded in the sixth against Pirates No. 14 prospect Luis Escobar. In the eighth against lefty Tyler Lyons, Tom raced for another triple to right.

Barnes added two more RBIs on a groundout in the fifth and a fielder's choice to short in the eighth while Eric Stamets added three hits and two runs.

Jon Edwards (5-1) threw 1 2/3 innings of perfect relief to earn the win.