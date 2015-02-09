Quakes' Wong caps season with near-cycle

The game featured a combined 36 hits, with four coming from second-ranked Angels prospect Brandon Marsh. The No. 79 overall prospect also homered, doubled twice and singled. He crossed the plate four times and knocked in three as part of his fifth professional four-hit game.

The 16th-ranked Dodgers prospect homered, doubled twice and singled -- tying a career high with four hits -- Monday as Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga outslugged Inland Empire, 15-11, in their season finale at LoanMart Field. He drove in four runs and scored twice.

Connor Wong nearly added a cycle to what already had been a breakthrough season.

The Quakes racked up 22 hits, including four singles from No. 30 prospect Omar Estevez. Jared Walker belted a two-run homer and drove in five runs while Cody Thomas was a dinger shy of the cycle.

Wong went deep to right field in Rancho Cucamonga's four-run second inning. After the 66ers put up seven runs across the third and fourth innings, the Quakes rallied in the fifth on Walker's homer. Rancho Cucamonga added two more in the sixth, punctuated by Wong's RBI double to right that plated Cristian Santana.

In the eighth, needing a triple for his first career cycle, the 2017 third-round pick doubled again to right, knocking in Donovan Casey. That marked his second four-hit game of the season and the third of his career.

The Quakes scored five insurance runs in the eighth, which turned out to crucial when Marsh belted a two-run homer to right in the ninth.

Marsh lined a double to center to lead off the game. After reaching on a forceout to short and scoring in the third, he doubled in a run to left and crossed the plate on Jordan Zimmerman's 11th homer in the fourth. Two innings later, the 2016 second-round pick singled to center and came home on Julian Leon's forceout. He whiffed to end the seventh before belting his seventh dinger of the season for his third four-hit game this year.

Los Angeles' No. 26 prospect Jordan Sheffield (1-3) picked up the win after a scoreless inning. Carlos Salazar (0-3) took the loss after allowing a run on three walks in one frame.

Rancho Cucamonga starts the playoffs Wednesday at Lancaster.