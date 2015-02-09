Hooks belt back-to-back-to-back homers

During that frame, the Hooks' trio of No. 9 Astros prospect Abraham Toro, third-ranked Seth Beer and 23-year-old Colton Shaver hit back-to-back-to-back long balls en route to a 7-6 win over the Cardinals in 10 innings.

When Double-A Corpus Christi and Springfield combined to hammer eight home runs at Hammons Field on Monday night, fans saw their fair share of dingers. That amount, however, was nearly cut in half for anyone who picked the top half of the sixth inning to go grab a snack.

Toro hit the game's first tater in the fourth inning, a two-run jack to right field against Cardinals No. 22 prospect Tommy Parsons. Chuckie Robinson tacked on a solo shot to left in the fifth before second-ranked Dylan Carlson responded in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run blast off No. 4 Astros prospect J.B. Bukauskas to tie the game, 3-3.

It wasn't long before Toro reclaimed the lead, depositing a 1-2 pitch over the right-field wall -- his second of the night. The 22-year-old has 42 extra-base hits this season -- 16 of which are homers -- and leads the Texas League with an .898 OPS.

Beer, ranked as MLB.com's No. 100 overall prospect, followed by sending his 24th dinger of the year to right-center. The 22-year-old Clemson product posted a 1.016 OPS in 35 games with Class A Fayetteville before joining Corpus Christi in May, and not much has changed. His .537 slugging percentage in 62 games would lead the league if he had enough plate appearances to qualify.

Shaver capped the outburst on a 2-0 offering that sailed out to left. Parsons exited the game one batter later.

Houston's 10th-ranked prospect Tyler Ivey could not hold the lead as Justin Toerner responded with a solo shot to center, and just prior to a 64-minute rain delay, fourth-ranked Elehuris Montero evened the score with a two-run bash in the eighth.

Toro doubled off right-hander Bryan Dobzanski in the 10th, driving in designated runner Bryan De La Cruz with the decisive run. Right-hander Erasmo Pinales got the first two outs of the bottom of the frame, and -- after both benches briefly cleared -- rightyCarlos Sanabria locked down his fifth save by striking out Irving Lopez on three pitches.