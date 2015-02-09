Pache racks up four hits again for Frogs

Atlanta's No. 8 prospect picked up his second four-hit game of the season, finishing a triple short of the cycle and plating two runs, in Class A Advanced Florida's 6-1 win over Jupiter at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Pache drove in a career-high five RBIs and had his first four-hit contest of the season on June 1 against Clearwater. Baseball's No. 99 prospect also went 4-for-4 for Class A Rome on Aug. 3, 2017.

The 19-year-old set the tone early by leading off the game with his fifth homer of the season, a line drive over the left-field fence. He then grounded a single to left to score Jordan Rodgers with two outs in the second.

Pache lined a double to left to start the fourth and came around to score when Garrison Schwartz reached on a missed catch error by first baseman Lazaro Alonso.

After striking out in the fifth, the native of the Dominican Republic beat out an infield single on a ground ball to short.

Pache upped his average to .279 and has hits in seven of his last eight games. His solo shot was his first homer since June 22.

Kevin Josephina picked up two hits and drove in a run for the Fire Frogs.

Braves No. 9 prospect Joey Wentz (2-2) scattered three hits over 5 2/3 scoreless frames. He struck out seven and didn't issue any walks.