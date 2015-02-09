Santana's four hits trigger Quakes

The No. 24 Dodgers prospect doubled twice and matched a career high with four hits as Class A Rancho Cucamonga rolled past Inland Empire, 10-1, on Monday night at San Manuel Stadium.

Cristian Santana already finds himself atop the California League leaderboard in homers and RBIs. But consistency was a bit harder to come by for the 21-year-old. Then the calendar flipped to August.

Santana scored twice during his second four-hit effort in 11 games. He's had four consecutive multi-hit performances and five in his last six games.

The 21-year-old doubled to left field and scored on Dodgers' 16th-ranked prospect Connor Wong's triple in the first inning. He beat out an infield single to shortstop and came home on Carlos Rincon's bases-loaded double in the second to give Rancho Cucamonga a 6-0 lead. Santana laced his 20th double of the year to right in the fifth, flied out in the seventh and legged out his second infield hit to short in the eighth.

The third baseman's fourth career four-hit game and third this season brought his average up to .271, its highest mark since May 14.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Santana played in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League for two years before coming to the United States in 2016. He appeared in 42 games in the Rookie-level Arizona League that season and broke out in 2017 when he batted .363/.390/.563 with 22 extra-base hits and 41 RBIs in 54 games between Rookie-level Ogden and Class A Great Lakes.

The Dominican Republic native was promoted to Rancho Cucamonga and got off to a fine start, hitting .292 in April. He slumped to .238 in May and .189 in June before rebounding with a .274 average in July. Santana's four-hit night lifted his average this month to .370, which includes eight homers and 28 RBIs in 23 games.

He's batting .271/.296/.447 with 44 extra-base hits and a league-best 106 RBIs in 125 games. His 24 homers are tied with Lancaster's Vince Fernandez -- Colorado's No. 22 prospect -- for the most on the circuit.

Dodgers' 30th-ranked prospect Omar Estevez doubled in the eighth to extend his hitting streak to 18 games, the second-longest in the Cal League behind Rockies No. 3 prospect Colton Welker of Lancaster. Ninth-ranked Dodgers prospect Jeren Kendall hit a two-run homer and Wong finished with two hits and four RBIs.

Starter Julio Urias threw two hitless innings with four strikeouts and two walks in his fourth rehab start for the Quakes. Isaac Anderson (9-6) allowed one run on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over six innings of relief.

Simon Mathews (4-6) was charged with six runs on five hits in four frames. Inland Empire's starter struck out a career-high nine and walked three in his third consecutive loss.