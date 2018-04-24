Generals' Young turns in six one-hit frames

The No. 23 Arizona prospect permitted one single over six frames, walking one and piling up eight strikeouts en route to the win in Double-A Jackson's 7-0 shutout of visiting Chattanooga in the opening game of a doubleheader at The Ballpark.

Back at the Double-A level for a second straight season, Alex Young made a statement on Monday night, coming within four outs of a seven-inning no-hitter.

Gameday box score

The gem marked the third time Young (3-0) has gone six or more innings while holding the opposition to one hit, and the first time he's done so at the Double-A level. Last time out, on April 14, he surrendered eight hits -- the most he's given up since last Aug. 19 -- and walked two, allowing four runs over five innings against Birmingham in his only no decision this year.

After walking 13th-ranked Twins prospect LaMonte Wade to start the game, the 24-year-old left-hander retired five in a row.

A throwing error by third baseman Juniel Querecuto put Brian Navarreto aboard to open the third, but Young sat down 11 more in succession. Wade broke the string with a grounder through the right side in the sixth, but the 2015 second-rounder whiffed the next hitter to end the frame.

He threw 50 of 68 pitches for strikes and dipped his 2018 ERA to 3.43. His eight punchouts matched a career-high set on June 23, 2016 with Class A Kane County and tied about five weeks later with Class A Advanced Visalia, and he's fanned 22 and walked four over 21 innings this year.

In his first crack at Double-A, the Texas Christian University product went 9-9 with a 3.68 ERA, seventh in the D-backs system, while whiffing 103 batters and walking 58 over 137 innings across 27 games -- 24 starts.

Yoan Lopez, Arizona's No. 26 prospect, relieved Young and allowed one hit -- a double to No. 81 overall prospect Nick Gordon -- over an inning, recording one strikeout.

Kevin Medrano went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs for the Generals, and Jamie Westbrook hit a two-run homer.