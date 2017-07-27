Chukars' Miller tallies five hits for second time

Miller Jr. went 5-for-6 with a double and two runs scored to pace Rookie-level Idaho Falls to a 15-12 win in 10 innings at Missoula on Wednesday.

"It's kind of crazy, obviously," the Royals catching prospect said. "Some of my teammates have been asking me about or joking about it, and I tell them I don't know. It's like I black out, and then I wake up and I have five hits."

A ballplayer can go through a long career and never log five hits in a game, but after his first five weeks as a pro, Darrell Miller Jr. has done it twice.

The UCLA product signed as a non-drafted free agent in February after his junior season with the Bruins ended in February 2016 when he required the first of two surgeries on his non-throwing labrum. From there, he said it's "been a crazy road," to putting up a five-hit performance in his second pro game, being named ot the Pioneer League All-Star team and batting .446/.488/.608 through his first 17 contests.

"Obviously, as a free agent who had two labrum surgeries and took a year off, I didn't come here expecting to do anything. I've had no expectations and I couldn't be happier," the native of Fullerton, California said. "I just saw it as a blessing to play at all, and I worked my tail off from the moment they picked me up. I worked real hard in [physical therapy] and through Spring Training and [in extended spring camp]. I never expected to be where I'm at right now. It's absolutely surreal."

Miller Jr. singled up the middle in the first inning and doubled to center field in the second. In the fourth, he popped out with runners on first and second, which he said stuck with him as much as any of the hits. He singled to left in the fifth and eighth.

"I was more frustrated with the time I didn't get the runs in and got out, but that's what teammates are for and my teammates picked me up," he said. "Obviously, it dawns on you [in the fifth inning]: 'Man, I've had three hits. That's a nice way to start,' in kind of a selfish way, but I'm more locked into the team aspect."

Chukars hitting coach Damon Hollins helped him stay maintain the team-first mentality before his at-bat in the top of the 10th. Miller Jr. had told Hollins he planned to put the team ahead with one swing.

"He said, 'If you [give us the lead], I'm going to be mad,'" the backstop recalled. "That kept me within my approach, kept me thinking the right way. He's teaching me to have a big league at-bats and that was. I have to give credit to to him, because I kept saying, 'Up the middle, up the middle, up the middle,' and because of that I stayed back on an outside slider and hit it the other way."

That knock came during a three-run frame for Idaho Falls.

Miller Jr. also has benefited from the counsel of his dad, who played for the Angels for four seasons.

"Almost every single night, I end up calling him," the 23-year-old said. "He keeps me cool-headed, keeps me in my mind-set. He's always been a role model in terms of how to act and reminding me to have fun. He's always very supportive. He's coming to the All-Star Game, and I can't wait to see him there."

Robby Rinn, batting ahead of Miller Jr., went 4-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Eduardo Diaz was 4-for-6 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Osprey.