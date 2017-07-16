Dragons' Siri extends hitting streak to 22

The Reds prospect went 3-for-5 and fell a triple shy of the cycle on Saturday, extending his hitting streak to a Midwest League season-high 22 games and helping Class A Dayton pull away for a 9-3 victory over Kane County at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Jose Siri's parents stream all of his game's back in the Dominican Republic. Lately, he's given them plenty to follow.

After flying out to left to lead off the first inning and striking out in the third, Siri collected hits in his final three at-bats. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound outfielder ripped a ground-rule double to left-center field in the fifth and lined an RBI single up the middle with two outs in the seventh. Two innings later, he crushed an 0-2 pitch from reliever Cody Clark over the wall in straightaway center field for his fourth long ball in six games.

With three hits, the 21-year-old boosted his average to .290 in 83 games, with the home run giving him 16 for the season and seven in July.

Siri batted .208 in April, but has hit no worse than .294 in any of the last three months. During his streak, which began on June 22, he's 35-for-98 (.357) with 10 roundtrippers and 23 RBIs.

"I always have my mindset to be a leader," Siri told the Dayton Daily News earlier this month. "I know I have to play well for the team."

He began his rise after early-season struggles with Dayton prompted a return to Rookie-level Billings a year ago. He put together a .320/.348/.560 slash line in 59 games back in the Pioneer League, then returned to the Midwest League to start 2017. Minus his slow opening month, the results this season have been much better.

"I haven't made many changes, just being more patient and keep swinging the bat," Siri told the newspaper.

His parents have not missed a moment of his run.

"They're happy for me," Siri said. "They're always watching every game on the internet with an MiLB account."

Reds No. 3 prospect Taylor Trammell went yard and doubled for the Dragons, while John Sansone hit a two-run shot and drew a pair of walks.

Wennington Romero started for Dayton and gave up two runs on seven hits and a walk with nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 frames. Carlos Machorro (1-1) got the win after limiting the Cougars to one hit over 1 1/3 innings.

Kane County starter Ryan Atkinson yielded a run on two hits and three walks while fanning nine over six innings, but Tyler Mark (4-3) surrendered four runs on four hits while walking two and striking out two over the next 1 1/3 frames.