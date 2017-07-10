Cameron flips on switch for River Bandits

Houston's No. 9 prospect homered and drove in four runs while collecting three hits for the second straight game as Class A Quad Cities defeated Clinton, 9-3, on Sunday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

Daz Cameron has faced his share of adversity this season, but his bat continues to warm along with the summer weather.

Cameron went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in the Bandits' 7-5 loss on Saturday night. Three of the 20-year-old's six three-hit efforts have come in the past five games, raising his average 23 points to .231, the highest it's been since April 13.

"I am just trying to keep everything going and keep playing the game hard. I am just going up there and being confident and believing in what I can do," Cameron told Quad-Cities Online. "Once we all get it going, we try to keep the flow going."

The son of former Major League All-Star Mike Cameron singled to center field to lead off the bottom of the first inning and scored the game's first run on Chuckie Robinson's triple. Cameron ripped a two-run homer over the wall in left-center field in the second and lined a single to left that plated two more runs in the third.

The outfielder's third straight hit also marked the eighth consecutive plate appearance in which he reached base safely. Cameron walked in his final at-bat Thursday before reaching in all four plate appearances Saturday.

He had two chances to match his career high of four hits, but a pair of groundouts in the fifth and eighth rounded out his evening. Cameron's second consecutive three-hit performance and fifth multi-hit effort in 10 games has produced a .385 average with six extra-base hits and 11 RBIs in that span.

The supplemental first-round pick in 2015 entered the season with two home runs and 37 RBIs in 91 career games. Cameron matched his long ball total during a two-homer, five-RBI performance April 9 against Wisconsin. He now sports nine roundtrippers and 41 RBIs in 75 games for the Bandits in 2017. He's also swiped 19 bases in 25 attempts after stealing 36 bags the previous two years.

Carmen Benedetti and Troy Sieber went deep for Quad Cities, which amassed 14 hits. Gabriel Valdez (3-0) allowed two runs on five hits over six innings. The 21-year-old right-hander struck out a career-high eight and didn't walk a batter.

Mariners No. 7 prospect Joe Rizzo homered for the second straight game and Dimas Ojeda went deep for the LumberKings.