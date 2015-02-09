Cameron logs four hits in Mud Hens' rout

Detroit's No. 5 prospect logged four hits and fell a triple shy of the cycle with four runs scored in Triple-A Toledo's 13-0 rout of Louisville at Louisville Slugger Field. Cameron is 9-for-19 (.474) over his last five games and his .226 average is his highest mark since he sat at .229 on June 5.

Daz Cameron has gone hitless in half of his 22 games this month, but has found some momentum ahead of the All-Star break.

The 22-year-old's first four-hit game of the season began with a single to left field off right-hander Brad Markey in the second inning, but he and Toledo were just getting started. Cameron came around to score on Pete Kozma's bases-clearing double, the highlight of the five-run frame. He led off the fourth with a double to right off Markey and Kozma plated him again with a single.

After another lining a single to center in the fifth against lefty Joe Mantiply and a lineout to center in the sixth, Cameron got one final at-bat in the ninth. With shortstop Alberti Chavez on the mound throwing lobs, he teed off on a 1-1 pitch over the heart of the plate. The ball sailed well past the seats in left for his eighth home run of the season.

The Astros took Cameron with the 37th pick in the 2015 Draft, but shipped him to the Tigers in the 2017 deadline deal that netted Houston Justin Verlander. The son of Major Leaguer Mike Cameron began 2018 with Class A Advanced Lakeland before earning a June promotion to Double-A Erie. He batted .285/.367/.470 in 200 Eastern League at-bats and finished the season with Toledo.

Results in the International League have not come as quickly. The McDonough, Georgia, native hit .211 without a home run in 57 at-bats with the Mud Hens to close out last year and posted a .195 average in this season's opening month. He batted .268 in May, striking out 31 times while drawing six walks.

After going hitless in a five-game stretch earlier this month, Cameron appears to have found his groove. He's fanned only four times in his last five games, two of which were multi-hit efforts.

The rest of the Mud Hens were just as hot Wednesday, as the lineup piled up 20 hits while the pitching staff allowed only five. Kozma finished 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBIs. No. 12 Tigers prospect Jake Rogers drove in two and scored twice.

Detroit's 10th-ranked prospect Kyle Funkhouser (1-3) claimed his first Triple-A win by allowing three hits and a walk while fanning three over six innings. The right-hander has not allowed a home run over his last three outings and has delivered scoreless outings of at least five innings twice this year. No. 27 prospect Matt Hall added two scoreless innings in relief.

Markey (1-3) was tagged for eight earned runs on 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out one and did not issue any walks.