Deadline roundup: Mets get relief for Reed

Right-hander Addison Reed is headed to Boston for relief prospects Stephen Nogosek, Jamie Callahan and Gerson Bautista, according to multiple reports including MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. The trio were ranked No. 18, 23 and 28, respectively, in MLB.com's ranking of Red Sox prospects before the deal.

The Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline is Monday at 4 p.m. ET. Many major and minor deals involving prospects are expected to take place before then. Below is a running update of the prospects headed to new organizaitons in Monday's moves:

Nogosek was a sixth-round pick in 2016 out of the University of Oregon and has posted a 3.06 ERA with 63 strikeouts, 21 walks and a .212 average-against between Class A Greenville and Class A Advanced Salem. He made the jump to the higher level on June 22, and six of his seven earned runs there came in one disastrous July 23 outing alone. The 22-year-old right-hander has earned above-average grades for his fastball, slider and cutter, and those offerings combined with his advanced pedigree out of college could push him up the Mets' chain fairly quickly.

Callahan is a former starter in the Red Sox system who has only recently flourished out of the bullpen. He owns a 3.21 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 13 walks in 42 innings between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket, while working almost exlcusively with a fastball and cutter. Bautista can throw hard with a fastball that can touch the upper-90's on occasion, leading to 53 strikeouts in 45 1/3 inings with Salem, but he's struggled with control, walking 12.7 percent of the batters he's faced. He owns a 5.16 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and .286 average-against this season.

Bautista and Callahan are both eligible for the Rule 5 Draft this offseason and would need to be added to the 40-man by November, should the Mets wish to protect them.

Reed heads to Boston where he'll likely serve as a setup man for closer Craig Kimbrel. He's posted a 2.57 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 48 strikeouts and only six walks in 49 innings with the Mets before Monday's deal. He also earned 19 saves. The 28-year-old right-hander will become a free agent at the end of this season.

Astros send Hernandez, Aoki north for Liriano: No. 9 Houston prospect Teoscar Hernandez is heading to Toronto with outfielder Norichika Aoki for Major League left-hander Francisco Liriano, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

Hernandez is most well-known for his speed, having stolen 30-plus bases in each season from 2014 through 2016, but has shown a solid bat as well. He hit .307/.377/.459 with 10 homers and 34 steals in 107 games between Triple-A Fresno and Double-A Corpus Christi last season -- numbers that were good enough to earn him a Major League debut last August. His numbers weren't quite as nice over 41 games in the Majors (.230/.304/.420), but he'd been a solid contributor back with Fresno in 2017, hitting .279/.369/.485 with 12 homers and 12 steals in 79 games. The 24-year-old outfielder played one game for the Astros in April before being put on the disabled list with a bruised lower left leg and returned to Triple-A in May. He's played all three outfield spots this season, though the bulk of his time has been in right where his above-average arm suits the position. Four of his six outfield assists have been in right.

Liriano is the Major League headliner of the deal in heading to the American League West leaders. He's posted a 5.88 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 43 walks in 82 2/3 innings as a starter for the Blue Jays but is expected to move to Houston's bullpen. The 33-year-old southpaw has held fellow left-handers to a .230 average with 17 strikeouts and one walk over 63 plate appearances this season.

Aoki was hitting .272/.323/.371 with two homers in 71 games during his first season with the Astros, having been selected off waivers from the Mariners last November. He does not become a free agent until after the 2018 season.