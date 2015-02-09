Sea Dogs' Jimenez spins two-hitter

The Red Sox prospect tossed a seven-inning two-hitter for his first career shutout as Double-A Portland blanked Binghamton, 1-0, in the opener of a doubleheader at NYSEG Stadium. He struck out five and walked three in his fourth start of at least seven innings this season.

Already turning a corner in July, Dedgar Jimenez turned in his best start of the year on Tuesday.

Gameday box score

The left-hander came into the month with a 5.96 ERA and surrendered six runs over 11 frames in his first two July starts. In his previous outing against New Hampshire, Jimenez yielded four runs on seven hits, including a homer, over six innings.

But back on the hill in Binghamton, he threw 57 of 99 pitches for strikes. The 22-year-old pitched to contact effectively and recorded seven groundouts and six flyouts.

With two outs in the first, Jimenez (5-6) issued consecutive walks to Kevin Taylor and Joey Terdoslavich. But with just one pitch, he got eighth-ranked Mets prospect Tomas Nido to bounce to second and end the frame.

After escaping trouble, the left-hander allowed three baserunners until the seventh when Josh Allen doubled with one out. But Jimenez fanned Mets No. 14 prospect Jhoan Urena and Tim Tebow to end the game. The strikeout also snapped Tebow's 12-game hitting streak.

Jimenez brought his ERA down to 5.38 and his WHIP to 1.30. Through 98 innings, he has 81 strikeouts and a .255 opponents' batting average.

Jordan Betts doubled home No. 11 Red Sox prospect Josh Ockimey in the sixth with the game's only run.