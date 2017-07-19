Fisher leads charge in Grizzlies' latest rout

Houston's No. 4 prospect Derek Fisher homered and added two doubles on a 4-for-6 night as Triple-A Fresno routed Las Vegas, 19-12, on Tuesday at Cashman Field. It marked his fourth four-hit game of the season.

One night after combining for 30 runs, Triple-A Fresno and Las Vegas did one better, but the final result was the same.

The Grizzlies' latest offensive display came 24 hours after they piled up a season-high 22 hits in a 22-8 drubbing of the 51s, and Tuesday's show looked from the outset like it would be much the same to Fresno hitting coach Darryl Robinson.

"Here we go again," he laughed. "They're just going out swinging the bat and we're hot right now. What else can you say?"

Fresno leadoff man Tony Kemp wasted no time getting his team started when he extended his season-long hitting streak to 23 games with a home run to right field in the top of the first inning -- the third straight game in which he continued his run via the long ball. That shot kicked off a five-run frame that included an RBI double to right by Fisher and an RBI double to center from No. 7 Astros prospect Teoscar Hernandez.

"It's the focus, the concentration, the will to win," Robinson said of Kemp. "The thing with him I talk about is, 'If you go, we go.' It's all on him. He could always hit. My thing for him was to drive the ball a little bit more, so that's something we've been working on.

"Here's this little bitty leadoff guy who you think is going to hit the ball the other way, and then he pulls one down the line for a homer. It's incredible."

Las Vegas fought back with five runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by Travis Taijeron's two-run homer to left, but Fresno quickly built an insurmountable lead. The Grizzlies scored 10 times between the second and fifth innings with Fisher doubling to center in the fourth, scoring one batter later on another double to center by Hernandez. Fisher then blasted a one-out solo shot to right in the fifth.

"[Fisher] took an inside pitch and hit it right down the line for a homer tonight, and then he took an outside pitch and drove it off the left-field wall for a double," Robinson said. "I mean how are you going to pitch this guy, you know? He's pretty incredible. He hits the ball hard all the time.

"He consistently hits the ball 110, 115 miles per hour, so then you just need the trajectory."

Fisher's final hit came on a line-drive single to center in the seventh. The outfielder scored on Preston Tucker's two-run homer to right-center two batters later. Tyler White added a two-run homer to left in the eighth for the Grizzlies' final tallies.

"He's hitting the ball where it's pitched, and he can handle the outside pitch really well," Robinson said. "He had struggled a little bit with the inside pitch, but that's what we've been working on for the last week or so. He's starting to hit that pitch down and in because that's what he's going to see when he gets to the big leagues."

In their last two games, the Grizzlies have tallied 41 runs on 41 hits while extending their winning streak to eight games. The 12 extra-base hits were a season high for Fresno, which matched another season-best mark with six homers for the second straight night.

"It's loud," Robinson said of his team's mood. "They're playing music. They're having fun. They're joking. They're getting their work in. The cage is lively before we hit on the field and then during BP on the field, it's just everything is up tempo. It's focused at the same time. They're having a good time, but they're locked in. it's incredible, man. I've never seen a group of guys do this before, and I'm proud of them.

"And my thing is, what's going to happen tomorrow? What are they going to do tomorrow?"

Mets No. 26 prospect Phillip Evans led Las Vegas' 12-run, 17-hit night with a 4-for-6 line that included a homer, triple and three RBIs. Gavin Cecchini went 3-for-5, giving him seven hits in the last two games.