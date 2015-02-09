Tigers hope Shore roars in new system

Mike Fiers has gone 5-1 with a 3.09 ERA for Oakland since being traded from Detroit on Aug. 6.

The Tigers hope their end of the deal can pay off as handsomely, and on Wednesday they landed the second piece.

Detroit said it acquired right-hander Logan Shore, formerly Oakland's No. 14 prospect, as a player to be named.

Tigers vice president of player development Dave Littlefield said Shore would head to Lakeland, Florida, where the Tigers are holding their instructional league, to help "start the relationship."

"Obviously, he was a high pick and had success numbers-wise and pitched very effectively, really, until he moved up to Double-A, which is always a fork in the road," Littlefield said.

"Plus changeup, good control. We've liked him since that Draft, and our pro scouts followed that up."