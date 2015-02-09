Faedo cruises in longest career start

A week after lasting two innings and surrendering eight runs on 10 hits, the third-ranked Tigers prospect yielded two hits and a walk while striking out five over a career-high seven frames as Class A Advanced Lakeland edged Tampa, 1-0, in a rain-shortened game on Friday at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Alex Faedo followed up his worst outing of the season with his best.

"I'm not saying it's ever good to have a start [like my last one], but when it happens it really gives you a chance to reflect. And for me, it served as a reminder that I'm going up against professional hitters and everyone out there is trying to get the best of you and beat you, so I need to always get the best out of myself," he said. "So it definitely was a reminder that I need to pay attention to detail every single time I'm throwing. With everyone having access to a scouting report, it's crucial to put an emphasis on every pitch and just keep getting better every time I go out there. So that's been my focus."

After giving up a single to left field to Hoy Jun Park to open the game, MLB.com's No. 55 overall prospect set down the next seven hitters on 23 pitches with two punchouts.

Park accounted for the other hit off Faedo (1-3) by singling to center in the third but was caught stealing by catcher Austin Athmann to end the inning. The 22-year-old coasted from there, retiring the side in order in the fourth, fifth and seventh. He worked around a leadoff walk and a hit batter in the sixth by getting Keith Skinner to pop to third and fanning Park and Isiah Gilliam.

"I felt great tonight," Faedo said. "I was mixing everything up, throwing all three of my pitches to lefties and righties and throwing them all for strikes. I was getting ahead of hitters and that enabled me to throw some pitches off the plate and get swings and misses. And anytime you do that, you're in good shape.

"I was pitching more than throwing tonight and I think that was the biggest difference from my last outing."

The 18th overall selection in last year's Draft lowered his ERA from 4.17 to 3.50 while picking up his first professional win. Over 43 2/3 innings, he's allowed 35 hits and seven walks while striking out 34.

Cam Gibson's two-out double in the seventh scored Zac Shepherd and proved to be the difference in the game, which was called in the middle of the eighth.

"I was really happy to see us get on the board there," Faedo said. "I knew [Drew] Carlton was coming in and we were in safe hands with him and had a good chance to win the ballgame."

Drew Carlton Carlton retired the side in order in the eighth, striking out Timmy Robinson and Skinner before the game was called.

Yankees No. 28 prospect Garrett Whitlock tossed six scoreless innings in his Florida State League debut, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out eight.

"I put my team in a deep hole last time and I never want to do that, so tonight was a big night, especially with the way [Whitlock] was pitching," Faedo said. "He threw a hell of a game and I feel like he got better as the night went on. But I never got rattled. I pitched in a lot of close and low-scoring ballgames in college, so I was prepared.

"It was a good ballgame, good pitching on both sides, no long innings, great flow and we hedged out a 1-0 victory."