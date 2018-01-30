Tigers' Faedo invited to MLB Spring Training

The Tigers on Tuesday invited their 2017 first-round pick -- along with 21 other non-roster players -- to Major League Spring Training camp. Jake Rogers, ranked as MLB.com's No. 5 catching prospect , also received an invitation.

Detroit took Faedo with the 18th overall pick in the Draft last June and signed him a month later with a $3.5 million bonus, slightly above the slot value of $3,214,600. In his junior campaign at the University of Florida, the 22-year-old right-hander posted a 2.26 ERA with 157 strikeouts and 42 walks in 123 2/3 innings and helped the Gators capture the program's first College World Series title. Because of the workload already on Faedo's arm during the spring, the Tigers chose not to let him take the field for a Minor League affiliate after he signed, meaning he won't make his official professional debut until this spring.

Offseason MiLB include

Nevertheless, the accolades have come rolling in for the 6-foot-5 hurler this offseason. MLB.com named him its No. 59 overall prospect last week, putting him behind only Franklin Perez (No. 39) and Matt Manning (No. 55) among Tigers farmhands. He's drawn solid marks for his plus fastball that can hit the mid-90s with movement, but the highest praise is often saved for his slider, which received a 65 grade on the 20-80 scale from MLB.com in its latest rankings update.

A trip to big league camp could help the Tigers determine just how quickly they want to move Faedo as they enter a rebuilding year.

Rogers has also earned his fair share of plaudits since joining the Tigers from the Astros in the deal that sent Justin Verlander the other way last August. The 22-year-old catcher hit .261/.350/.467 with 18 homers and 14 steals in 112 games at the Class A and Class A Advanced levels between those two systems. However, the 2016 third-rounder is best known for his work behind the plate. Rogers threw out 31-of-68 (45.6 percent) of attempted basestealers in 2017 and is considered an impressive receiver as well.

Both Faedo and Rogers will report to camp with Tigers pitchers and catchers on Feb. 14, five days before the other position players are scheduled to arrive.

Video: Buies Creek's Rogers puts one out