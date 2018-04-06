Burrows shines in SeaWolves' opener

Beau Burrows faced three batters over the minimum on Opening Night for Erie. (R. Frank Photography)

By Josh Horton / MiLB.com | April 5, 2018 9:29 PM ET

After an up-and-down debut at Double-A last year, Beau Burrows started 2018 on the right foot. The Tigers' No. 4 prospect shined on Opening Night, allowing one hit and striking out six over five scoreless innings Thursday as Erie shut down Reading, 7-1, on Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Burrows walked two, throwing 39 of 70 pitches for strikes.

MLB.com's No. 78 overall prospect made 15 starts for Erie last season, going 6-4 with a 4.72 ERA. The Fort Worth, Texas, native posted stellar strikeout numbers, fanning 8.8 per nine innings, but had trouble limiting baserunners, averaging 9.3 hits and 3.9 walks. MiLB include On Thursday, he breezed through the Fightin Phils lineup, allowing just one baserunner to reach scoring position -- Emmanuel Marrero advanced on Zach Coppola's sacrifice in the third inning. Burrows (1-0) induced six groundouts, including three in a row in a hitless fifth that wrapped up his evening. Jake Robson led the SeaWolves offense by going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Tigers No. 25 prospect Sergio Alcantara was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored, while fifth-ranked Jake Rogers also drove in two runs.

Josh Horton is a contributor to MiLB.com.

