'Wolves' Stewart homers on four-hit day

The Tigers' No. 5 prospect belted his 26th long ball and posted his second four-hit game of the season in Double-A Erie's 6-5 setback to the first-place Baysox on Sunday at Prince George's Stadium. Stewart also tied a season high with eight total bases, falling a triple shy of the cycle.

After reaching on a bunt single in the first inning, Stewart jumped on David Hess' first pitch of the fourth and sent it over the right-center field fence for a solo shot. It broke a tie with Akron's Eric Haase for the league lead and gave the 2015 first-round pick four homers and 10 RBIs in 17 games this month.

In the bottom of the frame, Orioles No. 2 prospect Austin Hays reached the 30-homer plateau with a solo shot to left. It was the only hit of the day for MLB.com's No. 98 overall prospect, who has a .338/.367/.632 slash line in 49 games since a promotion from Class A Advanced Frederick. If he had enough plate appearances to qualify, Hays would top the circuit with a 1.000 OPS.

Stewart got the SeaWolves within 6-4 with a two-run double in the seventh and singled to center in the ninth for his first four-hit game since going 4-for-4 on April 21 against Binghamton. The 23-year-old also leads the league with 221 total bases and ranks second with 82 RBIs, three behind Bowie's Garabez Rosa.

Orioles No. 18 prospect D.J. Stewart went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Baysox, who lead second-place Altoona by one game in the Western Division. Hess (10-8), ranked 29th in the Baltimore system, gave up two runs on seven hits over six innings for the win, walking two and striking out four. Scott McGough worked around two hits and a walk over the final 1 1/3 frames for his 11th save.

Tigers No. 14 prospect Dawel Lugo collected a pair of hits and scored a run for Erie.