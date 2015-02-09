Cameron sparks SeaWolves' assault

The eighth-ranked Tigers prospect Daz Cameron collected four hits, including three doubles, drove in four runs and scored four times as the SeaWolves rolled to an 18-1 romp over Portland at UPMC Park.

It was Cameron's second four-hit game of the season and first since moving up to the Double-A level on June 18.

After reaching on an error by second baseman Chad De La Guerra in the first inning, he lined a single to right field in the second to extend his hitting streak to eight games. In the sixth, the 21-year-old blasted his ninth double of the season to right, scoring Tigers No. 19 prospect Sergio Alcantara and 10th-ranked Willi Castro. He doubled home Alcantara again in the seventh and plated Castro an inning later with his career-high third double of the night.

Acquired from the Indians in the Leonys Martin deal at the Trade Deadline, Castro also notched four hits, scoring three runs and driving in another. Tigers No. 11 prospect Jake Rogers homered for the second game in a row and drove in a pair of runs.

The SeaWolves totaled a season-high 21 hits in support of fifth-ranked prospect Beau Burrows (9-8), who allowed three hits and four walks while striking out six over five scoreless innings.