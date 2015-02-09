Tigers No. 18 prospect Kody Clemens accounted for all of Detroit's scoring Tuesday in a 5-1 loss to the host Twins in Fort Myers.

A third-round pick out of Texas in 2018 -- and yes, the son of seven-time Cy Young Award-winner Roger Clemens -- the second baseman went 1-for-2 on the afternoon and is now 5-for-12 (.417) with three RBIs, a walk and a strikeout in six Grapefruit League games this spring.

Clemens spent most of the 2019 season with Class A Advanced Lakeland, where he hit .238/.314/.411 for the Flying Tigers. Unlike older brother Koby Clemens, who hit 103 homers over eight Minor League seasons through 2015, Kody has yet to show a ton of power as a pro: He hit 12 long balls in 128 games last season.

For Minnesota, No. 12 prospect Brent Rooker delivered an RBI double in his lone plate appearance. Second-ranked Alex Kirilloff went 0-for-1, dropping his spring average to .500.

Yankees 9, Red Sox 1

Yankees No. 2 prospect Clarke Schmidt struck out three in two innings of relief in New York's rout of Boston at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. Schmidt, a 24-year-old right-hander who was the Yankees' first-round pick in the 2017 Draft out of South Carolina, pitched in relief of starter Masahiro Tanaka in his third game of the spring. He allowed one run on two hits, one of which was a home run to center by Rafael Devers in the fourth inning. The Georgia native has struck out six and allowed five hits in five innings this spring. Red Sox prospects Jarren Duran (No. 8) and C.J. Chatham (No. 13) both went hitless in two plate appearances. Box score

Cardinals 6, Astros 3

Top Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson continued to demonstrate his readiness for a big league job, going 1-for-3 with a double to left off veteran Jared Hughes. Carlson is hitting .400/.520/.650 in his first eight games this spring after batting .292/.372/.542 as a 20-year-old in Double-A and Triple-A. Lefty Matthew Liberatore , the Cards' No. 3 prospect, rebounded from a rough spring debut last week to toss a perfect seventh inning. Houston's top prospect, Forrest Whitley , also pitched a hitless frame while walking one and fanning a pair. Box score

Rays 5, Braves 2

Taylor Walls knocked in a run and Shane McClanahan struck out three in one inning of relief in Tampa Bay's win over Atlanta at CoolToday Park. Walls, the Rays' No. 15 prospect, hit into a fielder's choice in the top of the eighth to plate Tristan Gray and cap a four-run go-ahead rally. McClanahan, the Rays' No. 7 prospect, worked around one hit in the eighth after Anthony Banda allowed a run on two hits in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out two. Braves No. 5 prospect Shea Langeliers had one of the Braves' six hits. Box score

Nationals 5, Orioles 3

MLB.com's No. 21 overall prospect, Carter Kieboom , went 2-for-2 in the win. Nationals No. 23 prospect James Bourque got his third Grapefruit League hold with two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 eighth. For the Orioles, No. 94 overall prospect Ryan Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a strikeout, dropping his spring average to .333. Box score

Marlins 6, Mets 1

Miami's No. 30 prospect, Robert Dugger , worked around a hit and two walks with one strikeout over three scoreless innings before Braxton Garrett (No. 6) did the same in the ninth. No. 66 overall prospect Jazz Chisholm went 0-for-3 with a strikeout for the Marlins. For the home team, No. 84 overall prospect Andrés Giménez went 1-for-2 with a double while Tim Tebow worked his fourth walk of the campaign. Box score