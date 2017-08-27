Manning makes his mark with Whitecaps

As good as Matt Manning was in the New York-Penn League this season, his introduction to the Midwest League proved challenging.

On Saturday, everything clicked.

Gameday box score

Manning was in control, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in the Whitecaps' 3-0 blanking of Bowling Green at Fifth Third Ballpark. It was, according to West Michigan pitching coach Jorge Cordova, simply a matter of MLB.com's No. 68 overall prospect getting comfortable with himself.

"If we are really honest, the first three starts were terrible," Cordova said. "I don't wanna say he was too nervous, but he was too anxious to please. There was a lot of weight on his shoulders, to show how good he can be.

"He had to realize he doesn't have to please people, just throw the ball over the plate, realize how good he can be. The stuff -- his fastball, curveball, changeup -- it's good, and he understood today he just needs to throw the ball over the plate. He trusted his stuff, threw every pitch with conviction."

Manning (1-0), the ninth overall pick in the 2016 Draft, threw fewer than 30 innings last summer after signing with the Tigerst out of Sheldon High School in Sacramento, California. He started this season at extended spring training and joined Class A Short Season Connecticut in late June. He overwhelmed New York-Penn League foes, striking out 36 over 33 1/3 innings in nine starts, so the Tigers gave him a new challenge before the end of the year.

"Those kind of athletes, you have to challenge them every day," Cordova said. "That's part of the maturation process. He doesn't know what he's got. It's like if I give you a Ferrari, you don't know how to drive it. He has so much talent."

MiLB include

The 6-foot-6 right-hander gave up a one-out single in the first to Rays No. 8 prospect Josh Lowe, then retired the next 12 batters. Jim Haley singled with one out in the fifth and Manning loaded the bases with one out in the sixth by sandwiching walks to Miles Mastrobuoni and No. 9 prospect Garrett Whitley around Lowe's second hit of the night. But he struck out No. 4 prospect Jesus Sanchez and got Rene Pinto to fly to center field on his 75th and final pitch.

"We work a lot in the bullpen and if I tell you it's about how to pitch, throw a curveball, throw a changeup, I'd be lying. His stuff is good enough. That's why he was a first-round arm," Cordova said. "I just make him understand how professional baseball is, throw the ball over the plate, work ahead in the count and let the batters swing the bat. Your stuff is good, you'll be OK."

The Whitecaps scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to put Manning in position for his first full-season win. Tigers No. 8 prospect Isaac Paredes snapped the scoreless tie with a two-run double and scored on a fielder's choice.

• Get tickets to a Whitecaps game »

Brandyn Sittinger worked around a hit and two walks over 1 1/3 innings before Trent Szkutnik fanned three and gave up one hit over the final 1 2/3 innings for his third save. The Whitecaps extended their Midwest League record with their 25th shutout of the season.

Hot Rods starter Willy Ortiz fell to 7-3 after giving up three runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 frames.