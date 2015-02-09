Tigers' Perez to miss 4-6 weeks

On Friday, the Tigers announced that Perez, currently with the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the Class A Advanced League, will be out for 4-6 weeks while rehabbing from right shoulder tendinitis. Perez is MLB.com's No. 78 overall prospect .

This is another setback for the 21-year-old Perez, who missed the first nine weeks of the 2018 season after suffering a right lat strain during Spring Training and then returned to the disabled list in July due to right shoulder capsular inflammation.

MiLB include

In his seven appearances with Lakeland and the Gulf Coast League Tigers in 2018, Perez went 0-2 while throwing 19 1/3 total innings, allowing 14 earned runs on 18 hits while walking eight batters and fanning 14. Perez, along with catcher Jake Rogers and outfielder Daz Cameron, was acquired by the Tigers in July 2017 in the trade that sent pitcher Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros.

Perez's injury-plagued 2018 was supposed to be his breakout year after a successful 2017 in which Perez went 6-3 with a 3.02 ERA while playing for Class A Advanced Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi in the Astros organization. In 19 appearances that season, Perez rang up 78 strikeouts over 86 1/3 innings.