Tigers promote Manning to West Michigan

The Tigers have promoted their top prospect , right-hander Matt Manning, from Class A Short Season Connecticut to the Midwest League. The move was made official Friday, and Manning is expected to make his Whitecaps debut next Tuesday against Lake County, according to West Michigan broadcaster Dan Hasty.

With a 73-32 record, the Class A West Michigan Whitecaps already own the best winning percentage among full-season Minor League clubs at .695. They're about to get a big-time reinforcement.

The 19-year-old was taken with the ninth overall pick in the 2016 Draft out of a California high school. He began this season at extended spring training and then became a true standout in the New York-Penn League, ranking third in the circuit with a 1.89 ERA while striking out 33 and walking 14 over 33 1/3 innings. Manning was also among the league leaders in FIP (2.74, fifth) and strikeout rate (25.9 percent, sixth).

Ranked as the game's No. 69 overall prospect, the 6-foot-6 hurler has been lauded for his fastball and curveball mix -- both of which have received grades of 60 or above on the 20-80 scouting scale from MLB.com. As can be expected for a pitcher with his size and lack of experience, his command and control have been a work in progress and were part of the focus during his time in extended. But his stuff has been good enough to dominate lower-level bats -- he allowed one earned run or fewer in seven of his nine starts with Connecticut.

Manning joins a West Michigan club that already clinched a Midwest League playoff spot with an Eastern Division first-half title. The Whitecaps are on their way to making it a sweep with a four-game lead over Fort Wayne in the second-half standings.

As part of Friday's moves, No. 11 Tigers prospect Gregory Soto was promoted to Class A Advanced Lakeland. The 22-year-old left-hander posted a 2.25 ERA with 116 strikeouts and 54 walks in 96 innings for West Michigan. He leaves the Midwest League ranked second with a 28.7 percent strikeout rate at the Class A level.