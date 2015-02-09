Twice is nice for Lakeland's Cameron

Dylan Burdeaux, who homered twice in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Cards, cleared the wall again in this one.

The Tigers ' ninth-ranked prospect slugged a pair of homers and drove in three runs on Wednesday, helping Class A Advanced Lakeland pull away forn an 8-4 win over Palm Beach at Publix Field.

Gameday box score

The son of former Major League outfielder Mike Cameron entered the game with a .279/.370/.742 slash line, one homer and 14 RBIs in 37 games. He raised his average to .285 and tripled his home run total.

The 21-year-old center fielder led off the bottom of the sixth and deposited a first-pitch offering from Cardinals No. 27 prospect Casey Meisner over the fence in left field to lift the Flying Tigers into a 2-2 tie. He slugged a two-run shot an inning later on a 3-2 pitch from Eric Carter to score Tigers No. 13 prospect Derek Hill and give Lakeland a 6-4 lead.

Cameron, who is in his fourth professional season, posted a .271 average with a .815 OPS in 120 games with Class A Quad Cities before the Astros traded him to Detroit as part of the prospect package for Justin Verlander last Aug. 31. It was just in time for the Midwest League playoffs, and Cameron batted .308/.357/.308 in three games for West Michigan.

Anthony Pereira uncorked a two-run homer and Austin Athmann was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Flying Tigers.