Eaves' walk-off caps 'Wolves' comeback

Civale, the Indians' 24th-ranked prospect , tied his career high with 10 strikeouts over six innings, but Eaves capped a two-homer game with a three-run walk-off blast in the 11th inning that gave Double-A Erie an 8-5 victory over the RubberDucks on Sunday at UPMC Park.

Akron's Aaron Civale had a day to remember. So did Erie's Kody Eaves.

Starting the second game of a doubleheader, Civale retired the first seven batters he faced, four by punchouts, including three in the second frame.

The 2016 third-round pick was even better in the sixth when he rang up four strikeouts. After sitting down Cam Gibson and Jose Azocar, the right-hander's 3-2 offering to Josh Lester was a swing and miss, but Rubber Ducks catcher Li-Jen Chu could not corral the wild pitch. With Lester on first, the Northeastern product punctuated his stint with a three-pitch whiff of Chad Sedio.

Civale ended up throwing 58 of 87 pitches for strikes, allowing a run on five hits without a walk as he lowered his ERA to 2.67 through five starts. He began the season at extended spring training recovering from a lat injury sustained last Aug. 27.

The Connecticut native also struck out 10 on April 12, 2017 for Class A Lake County.

Civale exited with a 2-1 lead, but Erie tied it in the seventh as Eaves lofted an 0-1 offering from Indians No. 17 prospect Nick Sandlin over the right-field wall for his fourth homer of the season and first since May 11.

The teams matched each other run-for-run in the eighth, ninth, and 10th innings. Facing left-handed reliever Anthony Gose in the ninth, Eaves stroked a one-out triple to plate Sedio with the tying run.

With the game deadlocked, 5-5, in the 11th, Eaves faced reliever Dalbert Siri with two outs. The right-hander got ahead, 0-1, before the 2012 16th-round pick sent a shot over the fence in right.

Eaves finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs and two runs scored. It was his third career multi-homer game and first since Aug. 12, 2017, also with Erie.

Akron's Wilson Garcia was 3-for-5 with a two-run double, while Alexis Pantoja chipped in two hits and an RBI.

Cole Peterson had two hits and scored twice for the SeaWolves.

Zac Houston (1-0) picked up the win, allowing three hits and an unearned run in two innings. He struck out three.

Siri (1-1) took the loss after surrendering four runs -- two earned -- on one hit and one walk and two punchouts.