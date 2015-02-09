'Wolves' Manning fans 10, ties career high

The Tigers' No. 2 prospect matched another career high with 10 strikeouts, allowing an unearned run over six innings to lead Double-A Erie past New Hampshire, 4-2, at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. He gave up four hits, all singles, and didn't walk a batter. The first-place SeaWolves have won each of his last eight starts

Matt Manning's innings count hit 119 on Friday night, surpassing the career-high 117 2/3 he threw a year ago. He feels great. He knows of no plans to limit his workload moving forward. And he's shown no signs of slowing down.

Video: SeaWolves Manning fans Smith

"My team trusts me to go out there and give them a chance to win," Manning said. "That's what I thrive on."

Working with a 2-0 cushion before he stepped on the mound, Manning (10-4) retired the first eight batters. The right-hander didn't surrender a hit until the fourth.

The only run charged to Manning came across in the fifth. Christian Williams reached on an error by second baseman Kody Eaves, then advanced on knocks by Brock Lundquist and Forrest Wall.

Gameday box score

The 21-year-old's night ended after a nine-pitch sixth. Manning -- MLB.com's No. 29 overall prospect -- threw 62 of 86 pitches for strikes. He's punched out 19 batters in his last two starts to move past teammate and Tigers No. 9 prospect Alex Faedo atop the circuit with 134 strikeouts.

"I think my fastball command was what helped me the most," Manning said. "I was able to hit my spots, elevate when I needed to, and then was able to throw my changeup and curveball when I had to."

Twenty more K's this season and Manning will have matched his total of 154 from last year, more than any other hurler in the Tigers system. He began the 2018 campaign with Class A West Michigan and rose through the system to join Erie for his final two starts. Across three levels, he posted a 3.29 ERA and 1.20 WHIP. Opponents hit .211 against him.

The numbers this year are a little lower. His ERA is 2.57, which ranks second in the Eastern League. His WHIP sits at 1.02. The opposition is batting .196.

Not much else, Manning said, has changed. He's refined small parts of his delivery, and the only other adjustment has been to his confidence. He's attacking hitters and not worrying about giving up hits. No nerves, no fear. Just fun. The new attitude has helped him develop his "pitchability."

Pitchability? For those of us who forgot our baseball dictionaries at home, how is that defined?

2019 MiLB include

"Just being able to execute pitches," Manning said. "Being able to pitch backward, throw pitches where I want them, being able to go after hitters rather than just focusing on throwing strikes."

Wladimir Pinto struck out the side in the seventh and fellow right-hander Drew Carlton locked down his 15th save, despite being tagged for a solo jack by Josh Palacios. He fanned four over two innings.

Chace Numata belted a solo shot in the fourth for Erie, while Eaves tripled and drove in two runs.