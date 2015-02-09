'Caps' Manning dazzles in career-long start

The second-ranked Tigers prospect tossed a career-high seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out six to lead Class A West Michigan to an 8-0 blanking of Dayton at Fifth Third Ballpark.

When Matt Manning has control of his delivery and plus pitches, he becomes a hurler with nearly untouchable stuff. Sunday was one of those days when he was locked in.

In his first full professional season, Manning (2-3) has had no trouble with the strikeout pitch, racking up 68 punchouts in 48 2/3 innings. MLB.com's No. 47 overall prospect has been hampered by walks, however, as he's issued 28 through 10 starts.

After walking three over six frames in his last outing, Manning had his WHIP climb to 1.51. But the right-hander got back in command Sunday, yielding just one walk and throwing 62 of 90 pitches for strikes. He retired 10 of 25 batters on three or fewer pitches.

Following a nine-pitch first inning, Manning walked Reds No. 10 prospect Stuart Fairchild to begin the second. The 20-year-old faced no issues working out of the stretch, recording back-to-back strikeouts of Hendrik Clementina and John Sansone before getting Mark Kolozsvary to fly to right.

Manning gave up leadoff hits in the third and fourth but worked out of the jams. The right-hander retired 12 of the next 13 batters to close out the longest start of his career. He picked up his first win since May 9 and trimmed his ERA to a season-best 3.70.

In relief, Clate Schmidt allowed one hit and fanned two over two innings to complete West Michigan's fourth shutout of the year.

Tigers No. 17 prospect Jose Azocar went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, while Colby Bortles drove in three runs and scored twice to pace the West Michigan offense.