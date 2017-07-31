Reports: Tigers acquire Cubs' Candelario

According to numerous reports, Detroit acquired top Cubs prospect Jeimer Candelario in a package for left-handed reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila. Infielder Isaac Paredes, Chicago's 10th-ranked prospect, also will head to the Motor City.

Ranked as MLB.com's No. 92 overall prospect and the sixth-best third baseman, Candelario has a .266/.361/.507 slash line with 12 homers and 52 RBIs in 81 games with Triple-A Iowa. The 23-year-old turned in his first multi-homer performance since May 2015 on Friday, plating three runs on the same day as his father's birthday.

The Cubs signed Candelario out of the Dominican Republic in September 2010 and he broke out in his fifth season in the organization in 2015, batting .277 with 10 homers and 64 RBIs in 128 games between Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach and Double-A Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound slugger forced his way into MLB.com's top 100 list last season after compiling a .333/.417/.542 line in 76 games at Iowa. His hit tool grades as a 55 on MLB Pipeline's 20-to-80 scale, while his power and defense also received favorable marks.

Candelario made his Major League debut in July 2016 and is 6-for-44 (.136) with a homer, three RBIs and three walks against 17 strikeouts in 16 games with the Cubs over the past two seasons.

Paredes, a 2015 international signee from Mexico, is hitting .264/.343/.401 in 92 games with Class A South Bend. The 18-year-old shortstop is second on the team with 49 RBIs and third with seven homers.

The 29-year-old Wilson has been a steady presence in the Tigers bullpen this season with a 3-4 record, 13 saves in 15 chances, a 2.68 ERA, 55 strikeouts and 16 walks over 40 1/3 innings.

Avila has a .274/.394/.475 slash line with 11 homers and 32 RBIs in 77 games. He's the 30-year-old son of Detroit general manager Al Avila.