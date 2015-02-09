Mize dominant over eight scoreless for Erie

The Tigers' top prospect scattered four hits while striking out six over eight frames, helping Double-A Erie shut out Bowie, 3-0, at UPMC Park on Sunday afternoon.

If Casey Mize continues like this, his big league debut could come sooner than later.

Video: Erie's Mize picks up sixth K

Mize (4-0) retired the first eight batters before a two-out single by Chris Clare in the third inning. Walks to Orioles' No. 30 prospect Mason McCoy and No. 7 prospect Ryan McKenna loaded the bases, but MLB.com'ssixth overall prospect produced a ground out from Baltimore's No. 5 Austin Hays to end the threat.

Gameday box score

McKenna led off the sixth with a single past shortstop, but was quickly erased by a ground-ball double play from Hays. That was the last action on the base paths against Mize, as he sat down the next seven to complete his outing.

The first overall pick in 2018 out of Auburn has now thrown 14 straight scoreless innings. On May 20 against Hartford, Mize allowed three hits and struck out six while putting up six zeros.

Mize's 0.57 WHIP leads the Eastern League while his 1.40 ERA is second to Binghamton's Anthony Kay (1.07). Over 64 2/3 innings at both Erie and Class A Advanced Lakeland, Mize has allowed just seven earned runs, striking out 60 while holding opponents to a .135 average.

Detroit's No. 19 prospect Bryan Garcia earned the save, striking out two in a perfect ninth.

No. 30 prospect Jose Azocar provided all the offense for the 'Wolves, smashing a three-run homer over the right field wall in the bottom of the eight.