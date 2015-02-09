Artis ties Pelicans record with five hits

The Cubs prospect tied a franchise record with five hits as the Pelicans rolled to a 10-3 win over Fayetteville on Friday at SEGRA Stadium. He scored twice and drove in a run in his fourth game since being promoted from Class A South Bend.

It didn't take long for D.J. Artis to make an impression with Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach -- and an emphatic one at that.

Video: Myrtle Beach's Artis notches fifth hit

It was certainly a night to remember from a baseball standpoint, but there was another reason Artis will never forget his sterling performance.

"My mom and them, it was their first time watching me play since college," he said. "My mom, brother and sister came to the game today."

Native to Greensboro, North Carolina, Artis' family could not make the trip to see him play for South Bend, Class A Short Season Eugene or in the Rookie-level Arizona League. But when Myrtle Beach was scheduled to play in Fayetteville, less than two hours from Greensboro, the opportunity to watch him play for the first time in more than a year fell into place.

That alone would've made Friday night special for Artis, but for him to put on a show like he did made it that much sweeter.

"This is definitely something I'll never forget," he said. "It's something I'll definitely cherish forever."

Gameday box score

The 22-year-old didn't get the chance to meet up with his special guests beforehand, so he went on the field not knowing where in the stadium they were sitting. That didn't last long, though.

"I couldn't find them until the second inning when I came back from the outfield. [My mom] like yelled my name and waved," he said. "It was pretty cool to see my mom there."

From there, it was go time. All five of Artis' hits were singles. He swiped second for his first Class A Advanced stolen base after slapping a hit in the first, then scored on a homer by Grant Fennell following another knock in the third.

His next two at-bats played out similarly: he singled in the fourth but was caught stealing, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Fennell in the sixth after collecting his fourth hit. He capped his big night with an infield single in the seventh that plated Wladimir Galindo and made him the 10th Pelican to total five hits in a game. He's the second to do it this season, as Zach Davis accomplished the feat on June 27, also against Fayetteville.

Artis certainly came to the park hoping to put on a show for his family but never thought it'd be something like this.

"I was just trying to come out there today and get a couple hits, I had no clue this would happen," he said. "I had no clue. But it feels amazing."

Artis is batting .273 across three levels in his first full season in the Minor Leagues. He hit .267 in 49 games with South Bend before going on the injured list in May, then was sent on a five-game rehab stint in the Rookie-level Arizona League, where he batted .188. He was activated on July 21 and hit .367 in eight games with South Bend before being bumped up to the Pelicans.

2019 MiLB include

Five hits not only matched the record for Myrtle Beach but were a career best for Artis, who never had had more than three knocks in a game as a pro.

"It was probably the best game I've ever had," he said. "It was amazing ... it was just a great story, you know?"

And even as other momentous performances and memorable experiences come along as his career progresses, he says it'll be tough for anything to beat this one.

"I'll remember this forever," he said.