Quakes' Peters takes MadBum to school

The Dodgers' No. 18 prospect hit a pair of homers off Bumgarner in the fourth inning of Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga's 14-1 win over San Jose on Wednesday.

In time, DJ Peters and Madison Bumgarner may face each other in a Major League ballpark. Nobody will blame the Giants ace for pitching around him.

Gameday box score

Peters faced Bumgarner, who is rehabbing a shoulder and rib injury stemming from a dirt bike accident in April, for the first time in the opening inning and fouled out.

Video: Rancho Cucamonga's Peters homers off Bumgarner

In the fourth, the 21-year-old got ahead of the 2014 World Series MVP, 2-0, then sent one 474 feet to left field for a solo shot.

Peters' California League-leading 17th homer started a big inning by Rancho Cucamonga, which scored five more runs and batted around to give the 2016 fourth-round pick another crack at the four-time All-Star.

He didn't disappoint.

Peters got the count to 2-1 and again made the southpaw pay by taking him deep to left, becoming the first player ever to hit two homers in the same inning against Bumgarner.

Video: Quakes' Peters hits second homer off Bumgarner

Peters has been one of the Minor Leagues' hottest hitters over the past two weeks. The California native recorded his first-career three-homer game on Sunday, is riding a 10-game hitting streak and has nine RBIs in his last four contests.

MiLB include

Peters wasn't the only Quake to go deep off "MadBum." Ibandel Isabel and Dodgers No. 17 prospect Drew Jackson also homered off the three-time World Series champion.

Bumgarner finished four innings, allowing nine runs on four hits and striking out five. The 2007 first-round pick walked a batter and allowed four homers.