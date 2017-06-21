Dodgers' Scavuzzo hits three homers in win

Dodgers prospect Jacob Scavuzzo homered three times on a career day at the plate, knocking home four runs to fuel Double-A Tulsa's 10-4 win at Springfield on Wednesday afternoon.

The Drillers have ridden some hot bats in the last week, but on Wednesday, it was time for someone new to step up.

Scavuzzo went deep in the fourth, seventh and ninth innings, hitting a solo shot off Cardinals starter Zac Gallen before tagging reliever Pedro Echemendia with a two-run drive. He finished his day with a solo shot off Blake McKnight for his ninth home run of the year. The 23-year-old finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs and raised his average 11 points.

The big day comes after Edwin Rios, who ranks second in the Texas League in homers, went deep in consecutive games and two days after Drillers infielder Jose Miguel Fernandez was voted the league's Player of the Week after hitting .538 with 14 hits and eight RBIs.

But Scavuzzo, a right-handed left fielder, had been struggling a bit before Wednesday -- he was 8-for-33 (.242) with two walks and four strikeouts in his previous 10 games.

Drillers starter Scott Barlow was the story of the game for the first five innings, though -- the 2016 Texas League All-Star matched a career high with 10 strikeouts and held the Cardinals to a pair of hits without a walk en route to his fifth victory. The 24-year-old right-hander and 2011 sixth-round pick has whiffed 10 batters in a game twice in his last six starts and was coming off a nine-K effort on June 16.

Scavuzzo was the Dodgers' 21st-round pick in the 2012 Draft out of Villa Park High School in California. The 6-foot-4 outfielder had six homers in his first 51 games entering the afternoon contest in Springfield before turning in his second multi-homer effort of the year.

He debuted in 2012 and is hitting .257 with 55 homers and 224 RBIs in 495 career Minor League games. The outfielder hit 14 home runs in 2014 and 18 in 2015.

Gallen (1-2) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over six frames to take the loss for Springfield. Bruce Caldwell had two doubles and knocked home a pair of runs for the Cardinals.