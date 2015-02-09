Tony Gonsolin , the sixth-ranked Dodgers prospect, picked up his third win of the spring after allowing two hits and a walk while striking out three over 2 2/3 scoreless innings as Los Angeles thumped San Diego, 14-2, on Monday.

A ninth-round pick in the 2016 Draft, Gonsolin has not allowed a run through 5 2/3 frames this Cactus League season. The right-hander has yielded three hits and a walk while striking out six. Opposing hitters are batting just .150 against him.

Gonsolin went 2-4 with a 4.35 ERA over 13 starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City last year. The 25-year-old was promoted to the Major Leagues on June 26, 2019; he moved between Triple-A and Los Angeles four times during the second half of the season, compiling a 4-2 mark with a 2.93 ERA in 11 games.

DJ Peters , the club's No. 13 prospect, drew a walk in two appearances and scored once. No. 18 Edwin Ríos went 2-for-2, plating three runs with a pair of singles and scoring once.

20th-ranked Zach McKinstry went 1-for-2 and scored a run while No. 24 Omar Estevez crossed the plate after reaching on a fielder's choice.

Adrian Morejon , the Padres' No. 6 prospect, was pelted for four runs in two-thirds of an inning, surrendering two hits -- including a two-run homer by Chris Taylor -- and three walks.

Cardinals 3, Twins 0

St. Louis prospects Andrew Knizner (No. 6), Justin Williams (No. 17) and Edmundo Sosa (No. 20) each singled as the visitors shut out Minnesota in Fort Myers. No. 3 Twins prospect Trevor Larnach continued his scorching spring with a pinch-hit single, raising his Grapefruit League average to .381. The club's No. 12 prospect Brent Rooker and No. 15 Gilberto Celestino contributed one hit apiece in the defeat. Box score

Astros 2, Tigers 1

Detroit's No. 4 prospect Tarik Skubal started and gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 2 2/3 innings. Sixth-ranked Willi Castro ripped an RBI double to center field in the third against Houston starter Zack Greinke. No. 15 prospect Bryan Garcia pitched a perfect fifth out of the bullpen to lower his spring ERA to 1.50. Houston's No. 27 prospect Blake Taylor retired two of the three batters he faced in relief of Greinke in the fifth. Box score

Blue Jays (ss) 3, Pirates 1

Toronto's No. 10 prospect Anthony Kay allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four over three scoreless innings in the start. No. 22 Santiago Espinal singled once in three plate appearances. No. 24 Thomas Hatch fanned a pair in two perfect innings of relief. Pirates No. 3 prospect Oneil Cruz ripped an RBI double to center in the seventh to plate Pittsburgh's lone run. No. 18 Kevin Kramer singled in his lone plate appearance. Box score

Blue Jays (ss) 8, Rays 3

Riley Adams went yard to lead Toronto past Tampa Bay at TD Ballpark. Adams, the Jays' No. 27 prospect, belted his first long ball of the spring -- a three-run homer in the seventh off Andrew Kittredge . Alejandro Kirk (No. 5) and Anthony Alford (No. 21) collected a hit apiece while 29th-ranked Yennsy Diaz struggled on the mound. The 23-year-old was charged with three runs -- two earned -- on three hits and a walk while recording two outs. Taylor Walls (No. 15) was the only Rays prospect to appear in the game -- the 23-year-old struck out in his only plate appearance. Box score

Phillies 3, Yankees 1

Mauricio Llovera struck out four over two scoreless innings and Mickey Moniak had a hit in the host's win in Clearwater. Llovera, Philadelphia's No. 15 prospect, came on in the fifth and allowed just a walk. Moniak, the team's No. 11 prospect and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 Draft, pinch ran for Bryce Harper and singled in his only plate appearance. He's batting .357 this spring. Michael King , the Yankees' No. 25 prospect, was charged with two runs on four hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings to suffer his first loss of the spring. He faced 11 batters and did not record a strikeout. Box score

Royals 4, D-backs 4

In a seesaw affair with late-game fireworks, Kyle Isbel , Kansas City's seventh-ranked prospect, stroked a one-out solo homer in the top of the ninth to give the Royals a 4-3 lead. The dinger came an inning after No. 21 prospect Kelvin Gutierrez smacked a tiebreaking homer. The 25-year-old also legged out a triple and scored in the sixth. Right-hander Josh Staumont (No. 29) yielded a run on two hits while whiffing one in an inning of relief. For the D-backs, No. 26 prospect Kevin Cron was 0-for-2. Box score

Reds 3, White Sox 3

Chicago's No. 25 prospect Yermin Mercedes cranked a solo homer in his only at-bat, a blast in the bottom of the ninth that tied the game with two outs. Cincinnati's fourth-ranked prospect Jonathan India went hitless in three trips to the plate while No. 17 Alfredo Rodriguez singled in one of his three plate appearances. Box score