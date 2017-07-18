Baby Bombers' Thompson-Williams comes alive

Maybe that's why the Baby Bombers' Dom Thompson-Williams seems to elevate his game when his club's cross-bridge rival takes the field.

Staten Island and Brooklyn squads learn quickly what the Big Apple rivalry is all about, even during play in the Class A Short Season New York-Penn League.

The 22-year-old notched a career-high five hits, drove in two runs and stole two bases in the Yankees' 5-3 win over the Cyclones on Monday night at MCU Park.

Thompson-Williams halted a 3-for-18 skid and raised his batting average 44 points to its high-water mark of .294. The Iowa native topped his previous career best of three hits, which he'd amassed four times, most recently on July 5 against Hudson Valley.

Thompson-Williams opened Staten Island's four-run first inning with an RBI single to left field. The outfielder stole second and scored on the first of two RBI singles by Jason Lopez. Thompson-Williams delivered a run-scoring single to right in the second and reached on an infield hit to third base in the fourth.

The 2016 fifth-round pick notched singles to second in the sixth and ninth innings. His steal of second in the ninth was his sixth of the season.

Facing the Cyclones seems to light a fire under the University of South Carolina product. Thompson-Williams is a career .261 hitter in 80 games with Staten Island. That number jumps to .395 in 13 contests against Brooklyn, which includes a homer, six RBIs and seven stolen bases.

Oswaldo Cabrera and Lopez both singled twice and walked for Staten Island.

Reliever Will Jones (2-0) allowed an unearned run on two hits in three innings, while Justin Kamplain surrendered one hit with four whiffs in 3 2/3 innings for his first save of the year.

Mets' 2017 third-round pick Quinn Brodey and Ricardo Cespedes had two hits apiece for the Cyclones.