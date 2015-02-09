Ferguson goes 6-for-6 in Express' romp
Astros outfielder notches second six-hit game in team history
By Katie Woo / MiLB.com | June 9, 2019 12:33 AM
Drew Ferguson made all kinds of history on Saturday night.
The Astros outfielder capped a 6-for-6 night with a towering solo homer, becoming the second player in team history to collect six hits in a game as Triple-A Round Rock steamrolled Salt Lake, 19-5, at Smith's Ballpark. He doubled twice, fell a triple shy of the cycle, drove in four runs and scored four times.
Video: Round Rock's Ferguson crushes solo homer for sixth hit
Two nights after totaling 24 hit in a 26-11 rout of the Bees, the Express teed off against rehabbing Angels right-hander Matt Harvey, who was tagged for eight runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Batting fifth, Ferguson was the first to record a hit off Harvey, tagging the 2013 National League All-Star for a one-out double to left field in the second inning. He reached Harvey again in the third, lacing a single to center that scored Astros No. 2 prospect Kyle Tucker to open a 5-0 lead.
Harvey departed shortly after, but the hits kept coming for Ferguson and his teammates. In the fourth, the 26-year-old ripped a two-run ground-rule double off Jeremy Rhoades that extended the cushion to 10-1. He led off the fifth by ripping a single to center off Sam Freeman, then led off the seventh with a base hit off Taylor Cole, although he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.
Unfazed, Ferguson saved his loudest hit for last. Facing catcher Mario Sanjur, the second position player employed by Salt Lake on the night, he crushed the second pitch to left-center field for a towering solo blast, his seventh of the year. It completed his first six-hit game and Round Rock's first since Omar Quintanilla went 6-for-6 against Albuquerque on July 4, 2011.
It was the first six-hit game ever recorded against Salt Lake.
Nick Tanielu came within a homer of the cycle for Round Rock, going 5-for-6. The third baseman scored three times and drove in three runs, giving him 12 RBIs in his last four games.
Tucker slugged two doubles as part of a three-hit game and plated two runs. In June, MLB.com's No. 12 overall prospect has tallied 12 hits, including four homers, and 11 RBIs.
Katie Woo is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow her on Twitter View More