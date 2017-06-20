Indy's Hutchison shows sleight of hand

Hutchison (4-2) struck out a season-best 10, scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk, but it was his play on a comebacker by Tyler Collins in the second inning that had the crowd of 9,571 buzzing.

The Pittsburgh right-hander matched his season high with seven scoreless innings as Triple-A Indianapolis rolled past Toledo, 8-2, on Monday night at Victory Field.

In his finest start of the season, Drew Hutchison also gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look, Ma, no hands!"

With two outs and nobody on, Collins smacked a one-hopper directly back to the mound. The ball caromed off Hutchison's glove and wedged itself inside his jersey. The 26-year-old fished it out and tossed to first baseman Jason Rogers for the final out. The umpires convened and confirmed the play was legal.

Quick reaction aside, Hutchison also crafted his finest outing of the season. Highlighted by Pirates top prospect Austin Meadows' two-run double in the third, the native of Lakeland, Florida was handed a 5-0 lead and responded by striking out the side in the fourth.

Hutchison faced his only real threat with one out in the sixth when Toledo loaded the bases on three singles. But the veteran of 82 Major League games induced a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Michael Almanzar to keep the Mud Hens off the board.

Monday's outing was the fourth double-digit strikeout performance of Hutchison's career and his first since last June 18 with Triple-A Buffalo. The former Blue Jay struck out a career-high 11 with Class A Lansing on April 12, 2011.

Meadows' bases-loaded walk in the eighth plated his third run. Jacob Stallings finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Indians, who have won seven of their last eight.