Danville's Waters heeds advice from mentor

Waters clubbed his first Appalachian League homer and drove in four runs in Rookie-level Danville's 9-8 loss in 10 innings to Burlington on Monday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

"I got a text from my hitting coach, Jay Hood, back in Georgia this morning saying that he saw some videos of my swing and he told me to make a small adjustment," Atlanta's No. 20 prospect said. "I think what I did tonight showed that I made that adjustment because I haven't hit that well since I've gotten here."

Drew Waters wanted to see how well he could navigate his first Minor League season on his own, but when a former mentor reached out to offer help, he wasn't going to turn that down.

"I was feeling good," Waters said. "It's probably the best I felt all summer, which a lot of people may find it hard to believe because I played well down in the Gulf Coast League."

The 18-year-old switch-hitter grounded out to lead off the game. But in the second inning, Waters ran the count full against right-hander Connor Mayes and launched a three-run shot to right field that capped a five-run frame.

"I took two good swings off him prior to the pitch I hit out and I was just thinking I'm going to battle until I got the 3-2 count because typically pitchers do throw fastballs since they don't want to walk guys," Waters said. "I wasn't really sitting on a pitch, but I knew there was a good chance a fastball was coming. As soon as I saw it I just jumped on it."

The long ball was Waters' third of the season after the Georgia high school product hit two in 14 Rookie-level Gulf Coast League games. He produced a .347/.448/.571 slash line before being promoted to Danville on July 16.

"In the GCL ... you're out there in the heat at a 12 o'clock start time," he said. "It's a tough environment. But like anything, once you get used to it, your body seems to adjust. I struggled for a couple of games there and then I found what I needed to do."

The 6-foot-2, 183-pound outfielder added an RBI single in the sixth between a strikeout in the fourth and a flyout in the ninth. The two hits lifted the Georgia native's Appalachian League average to .256 through 22 games. Nine of his 23 hits have gone for extra bases.

"I had two good games here and I started to struggle a little bit," Waters said. "But now, I'm adjusting to the pitching here and I think I'll be fine. Part of playing professional baseball is learning how to fix things on your own. So going into this season, I was just going to see how well I did on my own and how well I could adjust."

After Waters went through a 10-game stretch in which he batted .205, Hood, a former Minor Leaguer, took the initiative to provide some tips to his former student.

"There was a small adjustment that he wanted me to try with my hands, and I tried it in batting practice and it felt good. It felt like I was back to normal because I could tell something wasn't right with my swing," Waters said. "I don't want to say I've figured it out because there are so many things that could go wrong in hitting, but I definitely think I'm on the right track to success."

Waters said he found out about Hood about two or three years ago through fellow Georgia native Carter Kieboom, a first-round pick of the Nationals last year. Since then, Hood has helped Waters develop a swing that enabled him to bat .510 (53-for-104) with 15 home runs, 13 doubles and four triples during his senior season at Etowah High School, which ended with the school's first Class 7-A state title and Gatorade State Player of the Year honors for Waters.

"Honestly, he knows my swing just as well as I know my swing. I know I can trust him and I did what he told me and it paid off," Waters said.

After verbally committing to the University of Georgia, where older brother Zach played baseball and sister Caroline, played soccer, Waters was taken 41st overall in June and opted to sign with the Braves instead for a bonus of $1.5 million.

"I was expecting to go a little higher than I did, but once we got past a certain pick, my agent asked what I wanted to do and I said I wanted to play for the Braves," Waters said. "Being from Atlanta and growing up watching the Atlanta Braves, it's kind of a dream come true to be able to say you're playing professional baseball for the Atlanta Braves.

"So as soon as I found out, I was just so eager to get down to Florida and start working again. I'm excited for what the future has and hopefully one day I'll be playing in front of my hometown crowd in Atlanta."

Having had a chance to spend some time with Braves legend and fellow switch-hitter Chipper Jones also helped sway Waters' decision.

"I went through a couple of pre-Draft workouts in smaller groups where there were only two or three hitters at each one, so I really got to talk to Chipper about being a switch-hitter and having a professional mentality of what you need to do be successful," Waters said. "Honestly, I just ate it up because it's not often you get to be around a guy like Chipper Jones. He's probably going to be a Hall of Famer so being able to talk to him, and especially as a switch-hitter, it was awesome. I think there's so much I can learn from him and hopefully I'll get to talk to him a little bit more about switch-hitting."

Waters would've gotten a chance to lead off the 11th but the Royals tied the game, 8-8, on an RBI triple by Seuly Matias and a sacrifice fly by Benji Cash in the ninth. A wild pitch by reliever Cutter Dyals (2-3) in the 10th allowed Jose Marquez to score the winning run.

Danville got three hits apiece from sixth-ranked Braves prospect Kevin Maitan and Jean Carlos Encarnacion.

Sebastian Rivero drove in three runs for Burlington.