Bulls supporting Long Ball regional champions

During the weekend of July 20, the Durham Long Ball Senior team, composed of players aged 16-18, won the RBI Mid-Atlantic Regionals. That win qualified Durham Long Ball for the RBI World Series in Vero Beach, making it the first team from North Carolina to do so. Additionally, those regionals, held at the current Durham Bulls Athletic Park with support from the Bulls, marked the first time Major League Baseball hosted a regional tournament in North Carolina.

Durham Long Ball has been a member of Major League Baseball's Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program since 2011. However, the Long Ball program began in 2009 when current president Pat James decided to launch a baseball league for inner city youth following the discontinuation of the Durham Parks and Recreation league. After taking matters into her own hands, James' new league gained traction over the years and eventually joined MLB's RBI program. It has since evolved to comprise of several teams, including the Long Ball Senior team.

Durham has long been a town known for baseball. At least since its days starring in Bull Durham, the city and the sport have been linked. Though the ever-popular Durham Bulls remain in the city, there is another team in town generating some headlines of their own in the ballpark made famous by the hit movie.

When the Bulls decided to build a new stadium in the early 90's, they left behind a historic ballpark and a Hollywood landmark. Following the 1994 season, with the beloved team in its new stadium, the Durham Athletic Park was up for grabs and needed a reason to remain standing.

For more than a decade, the City of Durham and various baseball and softball leagues hosted events and tournaments, providing reasons to keep the stadium afloat. In 2008, the ballpark underwent a much-needed renovation and came under the control of Minor League Baseball, and it reopened in August 2009. Though it had plans for use of the ballpark and a desire to keep the field operating, MiLB announced in 2011 it would not renew its contract to manage The DAP and turned the operating agreement back over to the Durham Bulls. When Minor League Baseball took over control of the stadium, it had reached out to James and invited her league to play its games at the newly-renovated ballpark. When MiLB relinquished management, the Bulls continued that relationship and have supported Long Ball since.

"When we told [the Bulls] the Regionals were coming here, they immediately said 'What do you need us to do? We're definitely going to support this,'" said James. "For them to let these boys play this championship game and hear their names at a professional stadium, the boys were in tears."

"The history of that ballpark is incredible. The younger players might not realize it now, but to be a part of that history is a special thing. It's awesome to be able to give them that opportunity and experience," said Mike Birling, general manager of the Durham Bulls.

For RBI leagues such as Long Ball, it means the world to have a professional-grade field to call home, as most of the players cannot afford equipment and fees that would otherwise accompany such a home.

"I think we give them an outlet for the summer, it keeps them off the streets, and they really love the game. Here, they get to play the game without the cost. A lot of them can't afford these travel and showcase teams because they're too expensive. With us, they get to play the game, and they get to do it at a professional baseball stadium," James said.

Though the players love the game, Long Ball's true purpose is bigger than baseball. What began as a summer distraction from other troublesome activities has become motivation for players to stay and do well in school. In fact, James notes two players who once dropped out of school but returned and eventually graduated to remain part of Durham Long Ball. For James and her players, it doesn't matter who wins or loses as much as it matters who is making the effort to better their lives.

"The only requirement we have is that the players have to be in school and doing something with their lives," said James. "I don't award trophies to the winning team. I give trophies for academic achievement, for the players who made A-Honor Roll, B-Honor Roll. We're not about who won or who lost. We're about becoming a better person."

As it turns out, wins and academics can go hand-in-hand, as Long Ball and its players are clearly enjoying great success both on and off the field. As the senior team heads to Vero Beach this week, many of the league's approximately 200 alumni are looking to join the trip. After finishing in the regionals' top three teams every year since 2012, these alumni can reflect on the success that has built the program up to this point. They know much of that success is due to the program's legacy of coaches.

Beginning with Frank Jacobs Sr. and continuing with his son, Frank Jacobs Jr. (known to many as "Jake"), Durham Long Ball has always had coaches committed to both teaching the game of baseball to and developing life skills in their players. After the passing of the elder Jacobs in 2015, the younger took over direction of the Triple Play league of teams. Unfortunately, Jake became ill and passed away in March 2019, but not before training and handing over the reins to his nephew, Frankey, who coached this senior team to the World Series. Before he passed, though, Jake urged James to hang on to the Long Ball program.

"He told me 'Pat, don't you quit. I know there are a lot of people who believe you are wasting your time, but don't you quit on these boys, because they need this program.' I promised him that I would not give up on Long Ball," James said. "There will be a Long Ball as long as there is breath in me."

So, as James continues to breathe, so does Long Ball. And as the program continues to exist, it continues to grow. Since claiming its bid to the RBI World Series, James' phone has been ringing with inquiries about 2020 registration for the league. As far as she is concerned, Durham Long Ball's success isn't slowing down any time soon.

The Long Ball senior team will play in the RBI World Series this week, Aug. 4-9, in Vero Beach, Florida. Durham Long Ball is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) program. To learn more about Durham Long Ball or to donate to the program, visit www.LongBallDurham.com.