Chihuahuas hit, pitch way to historic night

Padres No. 9 prospect Logan Allen allowed two hits and struck out seven over six frames, Esteban Quiroz had four hits -- including two homers -- and third-ranked Luis Urias collected three knocks and scored twice.

The Chihuahuas mashed seven home runs to tie the team's single-game record and defeated Salt Lake, 15-0, for their first shutout of 2019. It was marked the club's 400th regular-season victory.

El Paso recorded 19 hits. Six of the nine hitters in the lineup put together multi-hit efforts, while two of the players with just one hit -- No. 20 prospect Austin Allen and Michael Gettys -- went yard.

Gettys set the tone for the evening by leading off the home half of the first inning with his dinger. Four batters later, Quiroz took Bees starters Adrian De Horta deep to right field for a two-run shot. Connor Panas smacked a solo shot on the next pitch to cap a four-spot in the first for the Chihuahuas, and there was plenty more where that came from.

Video: El Paso's Urias rips RBI double

El Paso scored in every inning but the seventh. Urias plated Gettys by ripping a double down the third-base line in the second, and MLB.com's No. 22 overall prospect added a pair of singles to finish 3-for-5, his first multi-hit effort in a week. A torrid finish to April, including a three-homer game, led to Urias being named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week from April 22-28.

After starting the season in the Minors, the 21-year-old was called up on April 8. He went 2-for-24 during his second career stint in the big leagues.

Through 17 games this season, Urias is batting .355/.430/.776 with seven homers and 14 RBIs. His three triples are tied for second among PCL hitters, while his OPS (1.207) ranks third in the league.

Gameday box score

Of course, he had plenty of help behind him Monday, starting with Quiroz. The Ciudad Obregon, Mexico, native spent seven seasons in the Mexican League before making his affiliated ball debut last season with Double-A Portland in the Red Sox system. For the Sea Dogs, the 27-year-old compiled a .299/.413/.598 mark with seven jacks and 24 RBIs in 87 at-bats over 24 games.

Quiroz headed to the Arizona Fall League, where he hit .276 with a .963 OPS with eight RBIs in 45 at-bats. Boston traded the 5-foot-7 infielder in November for right-hander Colten Brewer, and Quiroz joined the Padres for Spring Training before beginning 2019 in El Paso.

In 15 games, the left-handed hitter has carried over the hot bat from last year, evidenced by a .321/.426/.607 slash line with five long balls and 18 RBIs over 56 at-bats. His first two-homer game in the United States came on April 11, 2018 against Reading.

Padres No. 11 prospect Josh Naylor got in on the action by reaching base three times -- to boost his average to .302 -- and scoring three runs. He finished with three RBIs to give him 23 on the year and extended his hitting streak to nine. The 2015 first-round Draft selection lined a three-run homer off Salt Lake reliever Forrest Snow in the fifth.

2019 MiLB include

All that damage was done before Boog Powell, who was activated from the injured list last week, smacked his first homer of the season. The 26-year-old recorded his second three-hit performance in three contests.

And for all of the exploits at the dish, someone had to keep a zero on the board, and that's where Allen (2-1) excelled. MLB.com's No. 70 overall prospect began 2019 with 11 earned runs thorough his first two starts. The left-hander hadn't surrendered more than two earned runs in an outing dating back to April 15, but this was his first scoreless start of the year.

Success at the Triple-A level is nothing new for Allen. After the Padres elevated the 21-year-old from Double-A San Antonio to El Paso in 2018, he yielded five earned runs in five starts while compiling a 4-0 record.

To keep the shutout intact, Carlos Torres delivered three scoreless frames out of the bullpen.