Eloy churns out three more hits for Barons

MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI against his former organization Tuesday as Double-A Birmingham defeated Tennessee, 7-0, at Regions Field.

Since breaking out of a 6-for-31 slump with three hits Saturday, Jimenez has gone 10-for-17 (.588) with two homers, two doubles and four RBIs during the Barons' four-game series against the Smokies.

"It means a lot because that was my other organization," Jimenez told Birmingham's Jesse Feldman. "But I just try to play my game no matter what team I'm facing."

After grounding out to third base in the first inning Tuesday, the second-ranked White Sox prospect smacked an RBI single to left field in the second. He doubled to left with two outs in the fifth, then singled to left in the seventh to complete his third three-hit performance in four nights.

Acquired by the White Sox in the Jose Quintana deal with the Cubs, Jimenez has batted .368 with three homers and seven RBIs in 15 games for Birmingham since earning a promotion from Class A Advanced Winston-Salem on Aug. 15.

"Here, they just control more of their pitches," the native of the Dominican Republic told Feldman. "Like I keep saying all the time, it's the same baseball no matter where you are. I just try to play hard no matter what team I face and no matter what pitcher I'm facing that day."

In 44 games with his new organization across both levels, the 20-year-old outfielder has amassed a .353 average with 11 long balls, 33 RBIs and 28 extra-base hits. He has done especially well against his former club, with hits in six of seven games against Cubs affiliates Tennessee and Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach.

Hunter Jones chipped in two RBIs and scored twice for the Barons while Mason Robbins, Nick Basto and Trey Michalczewski contributed an RBI apiece.

Birmingham starter Brannon Easterling (1-1) yielded four hits and a walk with two strikeouts over six innings to claim the win.

Cubs No. 17 prospect Duane Underwood Jr. (13-6) took the loss for the Smokies after surrendering six runs -- four earned -- on nine hits and one walk over six frames.