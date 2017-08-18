Jimenez continues to rake for Birmingham

Jimenez delivered three hits, drove in two runs and stole a base as Birmingham ripped Montgomery, 12-4, on Thursday night at Regions Field. Since joining the Barons on Tuesday, MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect is hitting .556 (5-for-9) with a homer, a double and three RBIs.

After being acquired by the White Sox in a blockbuster trade just over a month ago, Eloy Jimenez took his hitting skills in the Carolina League to another level. Two games into his promotion to Double-A, Chicago's No. 2 prospect is outdoing himself.

"Just looking at how the swing worked, it looked like the pitcher in batting practice could throw him a breaking ball any time, and he still would have hit it," Birmingham hitting coach Cole Armstrong said after Jimenez's debut with the Barons on Wednesday. "He wasn't at all pre-committed in his swing. He just has a swing where the barrel stays in the zone a long time. And the ball was doing crazy things off his bat, for sure."

Since arriving in the July 13 deal with the Cubs that sent Jose Quintana to the North Side, Jimenez has hit .361 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 119 at-bats between Class A Advanced Winston-Salem and Birmingham. The 20-year-old sports a .310 average with 17 roundtrippers and 61 RBIs with three teams across both levels this year.

On his first day in the Southern League, Jimenez collected two hits, including an opposite-field homer in his first at-bat.

"That was special for me," he said of the long ball. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and the ball [flew] pretty good to right field. ... I just try to use the whole field, not just one side of the field."

Following Jose Vinicio's leadoff homer in the first inning Thursday, Jimenez went the other way again for a single to right. In the third with runners on the corners, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound slugger ripped a single up the middle that plated Trey Michalczewski.

Jimenez came through with a single to center in the fourth to drive in Vinicio and stretch Birmingham's lead to 5-1.

"Not that it's a huge sample size, but we were talking after the game, and the last guy I remember doing that, or even just having that type of presence in the box, was somebody I saw [when I was] a player here in 2010, when [Giancarlo] Stanton was here [with Jacksonville]," Armstrong said Wednesday.

Michalczewski and Courtney Hawkins collected a homer and a double apiece, while Vinicio finished with three hits and two runs for the Barons.

White Sox No. 20 prospect Jordan Stephens (3-5) yielded three runs -- two earned -- on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings en route to his first win since July 30.

Tampa Bay's No. 15 prospect Genesis Cabrera (5-3) was tagged for a season-high seven runs -- four earned -- on 10 hits and two walks in 3 2/3 frames for Montgomery.