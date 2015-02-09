Jimenez continues to rake for Charlotte

The top-ranked White Sox prospect collected his fifth multi-hit game in the seven since he returned from a stint on the disabled list, leading Triple-A Charlotte to a 5-4 win over Indianapolis at BB&T Ballpark.

Since coming back from a strained left adductor muscle, the native of the Dominican Republic is 13-for-32 (.406) with seven extra-base hits.

"He hasn't lost anything at all. He's hit the ground running," Charlotte hitting coach Andy Tomberlin told MiLB.com on Friday. "He had a little tweak, but he's right back on track. It's fun to watch. He has a mature thought process when he's hitting."

After homering twice during a three-hit performance the previous night, the 21-year-old continued his extra-base tear by ripping a double on a line drive to left field in the first inning.

The right-handed hitter lined a single to left in the third, popped out to first in the fifth and beat out a grounder to short that was deflected by third baseman Kevin Kramer, the Pirates No. 7 prospect, in the seventh.

It marked the fifth game of at least three hits this season for the No. 2 prospect in baseball.

"It's like [Yoan Moncada], who was here last year," Tomberlin said. "He has some flashes of things that are like, 'Wow, that's awesome.' [Jimenez] has that kind of game-changing ability. It's fun and we're just trying to keep him focused. ... It just seems he has a controlled aggression to it. I've seen it several times where his approach has room for error. I just think that's a polish-type of approach."

Charlotte grabbed the early lead on the first of two homers by shortstop Jose Rondon in the second. The Indians tied it in the third on RBI singles by Adam Frazier and Austin Meadows.

The Knights went ahead for good in the fourth on Jake Elmore's RBI single and extended the lead to three in the fifth when Rondon blasted his second homer of the night, a two-run shot to right.

The Indians rallied in the ninth against No. 26 prospect Thyago Vieira, closing to 5-4 on a run-scoring double by Christopher Bostick before a passed ball by Dustin Garneau allowed Bostick to score. Gregory Infante replaced Vieira with the tying run on second and struck out sixth-ranked Kevin Newman and Frazier to preserve the win.

Matt Tomshaw (3-1) allowed two runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, while Infante picked up his sixth save. Tyler Eppler (9-5) allowed five runs on nine hits in five innings, giving up both Rondon homers.