Jimenez keeps crushing for Knights

Eloy Jimenez is 19-for-34 (.559) with four homers and 10 RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak. (Ken Jancef/MiLB.com)

By Tyler Maun / MiLB.com | July 29, 2018 6:17 PM

Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Eloy Jimenez at the Triple-A level might want to get their tickets soon. Based on the way he's swinging the bat, he might not be there for long. Baseball's No. 3 prospect belted a homer and drove in three runs in his second three-hit game in three outings as Triple-A Charlotte blanked Pawtucket, 8-0. Jimenez extended his hitting streak to nine games in the process.

Video: Jimenez crushes two-run shot for Knights The top White Sox prospect started his afternoon with a sacrifice fly to center field in the first inning for the first Knights hit of the game. Two frames later, with two outs and a man aboard, Jimenez belted his seventh International League home run to right to give Charlotte a 4-0 advantage. Gameday box score The 21-year-old led off the fifth with a single to left. The performance marked his fourth three-hit game at Triple-A, he had three with at least three hits before his promotion with Birmingham. It was the sixth multi-hit of his nine-game streak, during which he's batting .559/.556/1.059 with four homers, five doubles and 10 RBIs. Jimenez started the season with 53 games played for Double-A Birmingham. batted .317/.368/.556 with 10 homers and 42 RBIs to earn his promotion to Charlotte on June 21. Including his Sunday showing, the Dominican Republic native is now batting .383/.422/.691 through 25 Triple-A contests.

