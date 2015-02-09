Eloy racks up three more hits for Knights

The top White Sox prospect continued his tear by reaching base four times Friday, going 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI as Triple-A Charlotte fell to Pawtucket, 6-1, at McCoy Stadium.

Anybody who thought Eloy Jimenez was going to slow down in the second half is going to have to keep waiting.

In the first inning, Jimenez sent the first pitch he saw from Pawtucket starter Chandler Shepherd into the left-center field gap for an RBI two-bagger.

Video: Jimenez lines RBI double for Knights

Two frames later, MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect walked on four pitches and advanced to third base on Matt Skole's line-drive single to center. With a runner on first and one out in the fifth, Jimenez beat out a bouncer back to Shepherd for an infield hit.

"He has a polish about his hitting approach and I think he's got a great future," Charlotte hitting coach Andy Tomberlin told MiLB.com last week. "We want to make things as simple as we can and just let him take one step at a time."

With two outs and a man on first in the seventh, the right-handed slugger slapped a 2-1 pitch the other way for a single. Looking for his first four-hit game in the International League, Jimenez flied out to the warning track in left to end the game.

"He seems to be under control and he does a really good job with two strikes," Tomberlin said last week. "Since he's been in Triple-A, it's been fun to watch him make his adjustments. He's been challenged at times where guys wouldn't give him much to hit. He has patience with that, with guys in scoring position. You would think a young guy, he'd been in a rush with that, but he's been patient."

Injuries have cost the top-ranked outfield prospect about a month of playing time this year. A strained left adductor muscle kept him out for two weeks at the beginning of July, and a left pectoral strain sidelined him for the first two weeks of the season.

The native of the Dominican Republic has been tormenting International League pitchers over the last two weeks. Since July began, Jimenez owns a .447/.458/.830 slash line and is batting .372 with a 1.082 OPS, six homers, seven doubles and 13 RBIs in 23 games with the Knights. He hit .317/.368/.556 with 10 long balls for Double-A Birmingham over his first 53 games of the season.

Evidently, the stints on the disabled list have not affected the 21-year-old's development.

"He hasn't lost anything at all. He's hit the ground running," Tomberlin said last week. "He had a little tweak, but he's right back on track. It's fun to watch. He has a mature thought process when he's hitting."

Twentieth-ranked White Sox prospect Jordan Stephens (3-4) took the loss, surrendering six runs on five hits and three walks over 2 2/3 innings.

Rusney Castillo swatted a three-run triple to left in the third and Adam Lind plated two more runs with a double.