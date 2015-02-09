SeaWolves' Numata hospitalized

Citing Erie police, the website said officers found Numata at approximately 2:15 a.m. ET, bleeding from the head. He was taken to UPMC Hamot. SeaWolves president Greg Coleman confirmed to GoErie.com that the injured person was Numata, who is in his first season in the Tigers organization.

Veteran catcher Chace Numata of the Double-A Erie SeaWolves was hospitalized Friday after he was injured in a skateboarding accident, GoErie.com reported.

In a statement, the Tigers said, "We've been made aware that on early Friday morning, SeaWolves catcher Chace Numata was involved in an accident in Erie, Pa. We have been in contact with hospital officials and SeaWolves leadership about his condition. All of us with the Detroit Tigers ask for Chace to be kept in your thoughts and prayers at this time."

The SeaWolves will be wearing "NUMI" on their caps in support of their teammate Chace Numata. pic.twitter.com/zH3u6fsShN - Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) August 30, 2019

A short time before their Eastern League game in Akron, the SeaWolves tweeted that all players would be wearing caps with "NUMI" on them.

Numata, 27, is hitting .239 with four homers and 26 RBIs in 77 games with Erie. He's also played six games this season with Triple-A Toledo, where he went 6-for-20 (.300) with a double and two RBIs.

The Hawaii native was taken by the Phillies in the 14th round of the 2010 Draft and spent his first eight Minor League seasons in the organization. He was named a South Atlantic League midseason All-Star in 2013, when he went on to post a .231/.307/.305 slash line with three homers and 34 RBIs in 94 games with Class A Lakewood.

Numata had his finest season in 2016 with Class A Advanced Clearwater, batting .308/.377/.393 with two homers and 35 RBIs in 94 games and earned Florida State League midseason All-Star honors.

He signed with the Yankees in November 2017 and played at three levels the following season, hitting .200 with a homer and 16 RBIs in 54 games. The Tigers signed him to a Minor League contract in November 2018.