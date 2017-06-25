SeaWolves' Stewart blasts off twice

Christin Stewart recorded his third two-homer game of the season on Sunday, but Double-A Erie dropped a 5-3 decision to Bowie in the opener of a doubleheader at UPMC Park. The Tigers' No. 2 prospect has 18 long balls, tying Kingery for tops in the league and fourth in the Minors.

Stewart got ahead of Bowie starter John Means, 2-1, in the third inning and jumped on a pitch up in the zone and sent it out to right field for a solo shot.

In the sixth, the 23-year-old left fielder took Means (4-7) deep to center on another 1-2 offering, completing his first two-homer since May 7.

The 2015 first-round pick out of the University of Tennessee has a .262/.347/.543 slash line and is tied with Miguel Andujar (formerly of Trenton) and Bowie's Garabez Rosa for the league lead with 52 RBIs. He ranks eighth on the circuit with a .890 OPS and third with 139 total bases.

Stewart is well on the way to a second straight 30-homer campaign. Last year, the Atlanta native hit 30 long balls and collected 87 RBIs in 128 games between Class A Advanced Lakeland and the SeaWolves.

Orioles No. 7 prospect Austin Hays hit a solo shot in the fifth for his first Double-A homer for the Baysox. He's hit safely in all four games since he was promoted from Class A Advanced Frederick on Thursday.

Erie salvaged a split of the twinbill with a 3-2 victory as Tigers No. 7 prospect Mike Gerber and Kody Eaves both had two hits and an RBI.