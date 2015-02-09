Erie's Paredes has monster doubleheader

Fifth-ranked Detroit prospect went 8-for-11 across the twinbill -- including a career-high five hits in Game 2 -- as Erie split the double dip with Richmond at The Diamond. Paredes drove in four runs and scored once over the two games as SeaWolves took the first contest, 7-3, in 10 frames before falling in the nightcap, 11-10, in 13 innings.

Isaac Paredes already had been scorching hot at the plate in August, but he somehow turned it up a notch further in Wednesday's doubleheader.

Video: SeaWolves' Paredes singles for 5th hit

The 20-year-old came into day hitting .366 with a .952 OPS in 18 games this month. He went 3-for-5 with an RBI in the resumption of Tuesday night's game before going 5-for-6 with three RBIs and a run Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Paredes battled right-hander Brandon Lawson to a full count before legging out an infield single in the first. He grounded out in the third, but followed it up with a single to center off righty Tyler Cyr in the sixth.

Game 1 box score, Game 2 box score

After a strikeout in the eighth, the Mexico native came through in the 10th with an RBI single to center off righty Raffi Vizcaino as Erie amassed a six-run frame.

Paredes outdid himself in Game 2. He grounded out to short in the first, but wasn't retired the rest of the way. In the third, the third baseman delivered a single to center off Sean Hjelle. He got the best of the sixth-ranked Giants prospect again to start the fifth, ripping a double to left and crossing the plate on a single by Kody Clemens.

Righty Caleb Simpson didn't fare much better in the sixth against Paredes, who blooped a single to right that drove in two runs. The 5-foot-11 infielder drew a six-pitch walk in the eighth and put the SeaWolves ahead in the 10th with a single down the left-field line off southpaw Sam Moll.

The teams traded runs in the 10th and 11th to set up another chance for Paredes in the 12th. He took advantage, singling to left off catcher-turned righty reliever Matt Winn to put runners on the corners. Josh Lester followed with a sacrifice fly to give Erie a 10-9 lead.

After the first five-hit contest of his career, Paredes is hitting .403 through 20 games in August and .290 overall for the season.

With the game knotted at 10 in the 13th, Peter Maris ended the night with a walk-off single to right to give the Flying Squirrels a split of the doubleheader. Winn (1-0) allowed two runs on a hit in three frames to earn the first victory of his career.