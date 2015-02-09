Take me out: another concessions roundup

Last week, we highlighted an array of unique to-go concession items being offered by Minor League teams. Today, it's time for seconds.What follows is another roundup of curbside cuisine available at Minor League Baseball ballparks across the country. In these trying times, such endeavors allow teams to perform a community

Last week, we highlighted an array of unique to-go concession items being offered by Minor League teams. Today, it's time for seconds.

What follows is another roundup of curbside cuisine available at Minor League Baseball ballparks across the country. In these trying times, such endeavors allow teams to perform a community service, stay in the public eye, establish a revenue stream and unload a surplus of perishable goods. Making lemonade out of lemons, in other words, although there don't yet appear to be any teams who are selling that particular summertime drink. It's only a matter of time.

Garbage Time

If you're in need of a fried food fix, the Clinton LumberKings have what you're looking for ... and then some. The Marlins' Class A affiliate is selling concessions for curbside pickup every Thursday and one of their offerings is the iconic bouillabaisse of breaded items that is the Garbage Pail. The LumberKings' current iteration consists of French fries, onion rings, mini-corn dogs, mini-tacos, cheeseballs, chicken strips, fried pickles and corn nuggets. It's a steal at $8, so why not get two? Or why not get three and a bag of chips? With any food order of $25 or more, the LumberKings are throwing in a free bobblehead. Eight players are available, from Ketel Marte to Kyle Seager to 30-game winner, recorded organist (and possible Garbage Plate aficionado) Denny McLain.

We will be back srving food on Thursday, April 30th! Check out the new addition to the menu (hint: it's bbq) LumberKings Continuing Curbside Pick Up https://t.co/1P5hXrz6B7 via @MiLB — Clinton LumberKings (@LumberKings) April 24, 2020

The LumberKings' Garbage Pail is an offer you can't refuse, so long as one understands that refuse is a synonym for garbage. Speaking of garbage synonyms, this writer would be remiss if he did not mention that the Rochester Red Wings are offering Trash Cans for curbside pickup. The Trash Can is a spin on the Red Wings' Home Plate [their version of a Garbage Plate], in which all the ingredients are condensed into a cup.

Curbside Concessions returns this week with a couple new options including the World Famous Trash Can.



Order by phone this Tuesday and Wednesday from noon-3pm.



MENU: https://t.co/I5xveMMYoS pic.twitter.com/umKx2ekG33 — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) May 11, 2020

The Red Wings, displaying wit that is equal parts rakish and rapier, remarked on Twitter that they already have received a large order of Trash Cans from a "Houston-area number."

More from the Midwest

The LumberKings play in the Midwest League, a 16-team circuit that has been particularly active on the food front recently. As mentioned last week, the Beloit Snappers have added cheese curds to their "Ballpark Drive-Thru" menu. The Cedar Rapids Kernels, meanwhile, are offering a variety of "Hot Corner Carry-Out" baskets. And, in an unexpected twist, they also are giving away a 50-inch TV to "one fan who orders."

HOT CORNER CARRY-OUT BASKETS | Week 2 details on photo below



👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻



We are excited to offer this to our fans who we know are missing the ballpark! #CRKernels pic.twitter.com/MTPBFqwIPj — Cedar Rapids Kernels (@CRKernels) May 10, 2020

On May 7, the Burlington Bees sold a variety of concession staples. This included the Bees-Rite Sandwich, their take on a loose meat Maid-Rite sandwich.

The Lake County Captains are going big. Over the course of three Wednesdays, beginning this week and continuing through May 28, the Indians' Class A affiliate is selling meal packs. $40 feeds four.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps are going even bigger. After a "limited soft launch" last week, the Padres' affiliate is now offering "Family 5-Meal Kits" for $185. This week's menu includes meals built around tacos, hot dogs and brats, baby back ribs, brisket and chicken breast. The TinCaps also are offering a variety of alcoholic beverages at $2 per bottle, including black cherry-flavored White Claw.

The TinCaps' order form includes the option to donate a 5-Meal Kit to a Parkview Health frontline employee. "A donation means a Parkview healthcare worker's family can enjoy a week's worth of meals as a small 'thank you' from our appreciative community," TinCaps vice president for marketing and promotions Michael Limmer said.

Our team delivered 16 Family 5-Meal Kits that were donated to Parkview Healthcare Workers over the weekend! 👏👏👏



Thank you for all the generosity towards those who are helping to fight against COVID-19! ❤️



Donate or purchase below! 👇https://t.co/t2Q18DAWjW pic.twitter.com/132DjqUDAY — Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) May 11, 2020

This writer again would be remiss if he missed Wisconsin, geographical signifier for the Appleton-based Timber Rattlers. The Brewers' affiliate's latest offering is a $40 "Movie Night at Home" dinner pack, consisting of pizza, popcorn, cotton candy, bottled water, souvenir cups and, tying it all together, one "movie-themed Rattlers giveaway."

You pick the movie 🎥 -> We provide the rest! 🍿🍕@DiGiorno 🍕 | 🍿 | Cotton Candy | 4 Souvenir Cups | 4 Waters | 1 Giveaway



Order your Dinner & Grab Bags by 9am Thursday!



🍕 Dinner --> https://t.co/WqrkrPcfup

🎁 Grab Bags --> https://t.co/le2bEdNQmu#TRatNation pic.twitter.com/NI2HpsTGtU — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) May 13, 2020

Also of note is that the Timber Rattlers are offering catered lunches for local businesses, serving from 10-500 people.

Locals go Express

Lest this article be entirely focused on America's heartland, let's detour to Texas. The Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Astros, have been offering full-to-bursting "Family Meal Kits" on a weekly basis. The kits include the ingredients for five full meals as well as a variety of grocery staples. This week, the groceries range from true staple items [milk, paper towels, bread] to those that are a bit more indulgent and whimsical [ballpark pretzels, Jell-O and movie theater candy].

Finally, to bring things full circle, let's close where we began last week: The Altoona Curve are again offering Curve Burgers.

We are sold out for Friday (5/15) but there are still Curve Burgers left for pre-order for Saturday!



Pre-order your burger online or by calling Jess at 814-283-3130. 🍔 https://t.co/Etb5tBM8KK pic.twitter.com/EqMpwjlIQp — Altoona Curve (@AltoonaCurve) May 13, 2020