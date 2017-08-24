Jorge impresses on hill in Red Wings debut

Minnesota's No. 7 prospect scattered five hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings as Rochester defeated Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1-0, in Wednesday's doubleheader nightcap.

"What impressed me the most was his poise," Red Wings pitching coach Stu Cliburn said. "He held his own against a good hitting team and he did a great job of shutting down the running game."

Jorge worked around a one-out double by Donovan Solano in the first frame. The 23-year-old found himself in another jam in the second when Cito Culver's two-bagger put runners on second and third with one out. Jorge struck out Billy Fleming and got Wilkin Castillo to ground out to second to keep the score column clean.

"He didn't finish a few of his pitches and left them up in the zone," Cliburn added. "It may have been that he needed to get used to the mound here in Rochester, but he made the adjustments. He did a great job of using his off-speed stuff in hitters' counts. Even though his fastball command was a little spotty and he fell behind in counts, he made up for it with a good curveball or by putting guys away with his slider or changeup."

After striking out the side in the fourth, Jorge worked a 1-2-3 fifth.

"He's a strike-thrower," the Red Wings pitching coach said. "So even though he may not blow guys away with his velocity, he's still going to get strikeouts. That fourth inning was pretty impressive, he used his changeup in good spots."

A one-out single by Solano halted Jorge's streak at eight consecutive outs, but the International League newcomer stranded Solano at first with back-to-back punchouts to end his night.

"To come in and put together a start like that in his debut was huge for us," Cliburn said.

Jorge, who bypassed Triple-A earlier this year in order to make his Major League debut on July 1, produced a 10-3 record in 22 starts for Double-A Chattanooga this year. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound righty sported a 3.54 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP in 134 2/3 innings with the Lookouts.

Nestor Cortes scattered five hits and struck out nine in 5 1/3 scoreless innings for the RailRiders.

Leonardo Reginatto clinched the sweep with a walk-off homer in the seventh after Rochester took the first game of the twinbill, 5-4. ByungHo Park hit a three-run homer -- his third long ball in as many games -- and drove in four runs in the opener for the Red Wings.

Yankees No. 19 prospect Jake Cave collected three hits and rehabbing Yankee Starlin Castro went 2-for-5 in the first game.